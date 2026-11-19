Days after a widespread Microsoft outage disrupted services for users worldwide, CEO Satya Nadella has opened up about the incident and revealed what went wrong. The CEO attributed the incident to a latent bug that was discovered only during a particular traffic pattern. Nadella spoke about the cause behind the global outage of Microsoft’s suite of services on CNBC’s show Mad Money, hosted by Jim Cramer.

The bug had reportedly existed for several months but had not been detected during testing. It surfaced only when Outlook experienced a specific combination or pattern of user traffic. Simply put, the system worked normally under ordinary conditions, but failed under an unusual workload. “It was one of those crazy perfect storms where there was a latent bug that got sort of found only during a particular traffic pattern,” Nadella said.

“Of course, we should have done the testing before. We should have figured out how to have the bulkheads such that you didn’t have a global outage,” he added.

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Bulkheads is a software engineering concept in which different parts of a system are isolated to prevent a failure in one component from impacting the entire network of systems. According to Nadella, a failure in one server or network gateway should remain isolated; other servers and regions could continue handling Outlook traffic. This also means automatic failover mechanisms would not accelerate the spread of the failure to otherwise robust systems. ‘Failover’ here means when a system automatically switches to a backup when the main system stops working, helping keep the services running.

Nadella’s acknowledgement is important as the outage exposed weaknesses in Microsoft’s software testing, infrastructure resilience, and failure-containment measures. According to Microsoft’s preliminary investigation, three factors contributed to the disruption: a software bug introduced in July, increased traffic following a Teams failover, and reduced server capacity, with nearly 14 per cent of the affected gateway’s capacity already unavailable.

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The outage that was reported on November 12 led to a series of major disruptions impacting some of the biggest corporations in the US, airline operations, and banking services. Further, the incident also highlighted how technology is deeply interwoven into the everyday lives of millions and, most importantly, how businesses that are reliant on single technology providers are often at risk.

According to Nadella, with AI helping companies to detect software bugs faster, the sheer number of updates needed to keep these systems running could likely cause instability in older systems. “The thing that AI has done is it allowed us to find these bugs and fix these bugs. But that means you’ve got to then patch them, and that creates instability,” he was quoted as saying by the publication.

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How the global outage unfolded

The recent outage is among the longest disruptions to Microsoft’s services in recent years, lasting over 24 hours and affecting several parts of the world. It began on November 12, around 7:40 am PT (8:10 pm IST), after users started complaining about problems occurring while accessing Outlook. The outage later spread to Microsoft Teams, Copilot, Microsoft 365, SharePoint, and OneDrive, impacting businesses and governments. Back then, it was reported that the genesis of the disruption was in Microsoft’s Exchange Online infrastructure that powers its email and calendar services across Microsoft 365 applications.

Several servers were rendered unavailable owing to unusually high load across regions, putting additional pressure on remaining infrastructure. The company’s initial attempts to revive the affected servers and redistribute traffic were futile, further delaying the outage. It also faced difficulties in restoring servers. Regardless, Microsoft ruled out a cyberattack and worked to restore services by deploying additional virtual machines, applying patches and rolling back configuration changes.

The outage affected users in India, the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan and New Zealand, among other countries. Indian airlines IndiGo and Akasa Air reported disruptions to their email support services, while government agencies, healthcare providers and businesses elsewhere also experienced problems.