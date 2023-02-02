scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Samsung’s newest Galaxy S smartphones a test of brand power in weak market

Analysts said the Galaxy S23 smartphone series could face weak demand as consumers spend less amid surging inflation in a struggling global economy.

Galaxy S23 series | Samsung Galaxy S | Smartphone marketSamsung recently launched the Galaxy S23 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event. (Image Credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest premium smartphones with a focus on their powerful cameras on Wednesday, in a test of its brand power as the market for mobiles undergoes unprecedented contraction.

Analysts said the Galaxy S23 smartphone series, with its cameras and faster chips than its predecessor, could still face weak demand as consumers spend less amid surging inflation in a struggling global economy.

Acknowledging that challenge, the head of Samsung’s mobile experience, or MX Business, told reporters in a briefing after the event that there was a “noticeable shift to the premium segment” in developing and emerging markets. “We intend to focus on the premium segment in developed markets as well as some of the countries where we are seeing solid growth,” he said.

Also Read |Samsung Galaxy S23 series launched in India: Price starts at Rs 74,999

The smartphone maker showed off the S23 Ultra’s performance at the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco with snippets of two films, “Behold” by Ridley Scott, director of “Gladiator” and “The Martian,” and “Faith” by South Korean director Na Hong-jin both filmed using the top-line Galaxy smartphone.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...

It is Samsung’s first-ever 200-megapixel camera sensor, and the series uses Qualcomm Inc’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor. Qualcomm said that with the S23 series, 100% of the processors used will be from Qualcomm.

At the event, executives from Samsung, Qualcomm and Alphabet Inc’s Google gathered on the stage to highlight their partnership in the XR space, which includes virtual and augmented reality.

Anshel Sag, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said the three worked together in the XR space about a decade ago, but the reboot to partner this time comes as Apple Inc is expected to launch its mixed reality headset this year.

Advertisement

“I think it’s designed to give both Samsung and Google a little bit more credibility in the XR space, because they both have been pretty absent on the hardware side for quite some time,” said Sag.

In the United States, the base Galaxy S23 will be priced from $799 and two higher-specification versions, the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra, from $999 and $1,199, respectively. Samsung kept the prices at the same level as for last year’s model despite rises in component costs.

However, global smartphone shipments showed the largest-ever decline in a single quarter in the October-December period, when they were down 18.3% on a year earlier at 300.3 million units, according to data issued by research firm IDC last month. The figures cast doubt on forecasts for a modest recovery in the market for mobiles this year.

Advertisement
Also Read |Why Samsung Galaxy S23 series will find users even if it’s boring

In that tough environment, analysts said Samsung’s mobile strategy would center on profitability through premium offerings, including the S series and foldables.

“Samsung can’t afford to focus on expanding volume anymore,” said Liz Lee, associate director at research firm Counterpoint.

“It must boldly simplify low- and mid-range products, the parts of the market where Chinese competitors have caught up a lot.”

Samsung said on Tuesday that a decline in low- and mid-range smartphone sales in the fourth quarter had been greater than expected.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 12:13 IST
Next Story

‘There is nothing left’: Lionel Messi drops retirement hint

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close