scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Samsung sees phone market shrinking again after 2022 woes

Mobile device makers have been especially hit by the slowdown in consumer spending that resulted from surging inflation and interest rates along with geopolitical tensions last year.

Samsung smartphone market | Smartphone market 2023 predictions | Samsung predictionsChina is the world’s biggest smartphone market and is unlikely to repeat the double-digit falls in shipments and sales it saw in 2022. (Express Photo)

Samsung Electronics Co., the world’s biggest smartphone maker, expects the smartphone market to contract in 2023.

The Suwon, South Korea-based Galaxy device maker said on Tuesday it sees demand for mobile devices shrinking in the current year, even after the economic challenges and disappointing sales of 2022. The company detailed its biggest profit drop in over a decade Tuesday, saying “the business environment deteriorated significantly” in the last quarter of the year.

Mobile device makers have been especially hit by the slowdown in consumer spending that resulted from surging inflation and interest rates along with geopolitical tensions last year. Hopes for a rebound in 2023 have been given some impetus by China’s gradual reopening after the country relaxed its strict Covid Zero policy and unwinded some of the pressure on its domestic internet companies. China is the world’s biggest smartphone market and is unlikely to repeat the double-digit falls in shipments and sales it saw in 2022, but Samsung’s outlook would suggest that won’t be enough to return the mobile business to growth in the near term.

“Amid prolonging geopolitical issues, continued inflation, and the continued economic slowdown, we expect the smartphone market to contract in 2023, with the mass market impacted the most,” Daniel Araujo, a Samsung vice president, said on a call following the company’s fourth-quarter earnings.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 10:13 IST
Next Story

Samsung Unpacked 2023: Start time and live stream info for the expected launch of Galaxy S23

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close