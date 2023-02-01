Samsung launches Galaxy S23 series: Here’s everything you need to know

Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy S23 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The latest flagship series from the South Korean manufacturer is an incremental upgrade over its predecessor, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra getting a massive camera upgrade. Just like the Galaxy S22 series, the newer phones do not offer a charger in the box. Here’s a look at what the Galaxy S23 series has to offer in terms of hardware.

Galaxy S23 specs

The Galaxy S23 is the most compact and pocket-friendly device in the S23 series. Powered by a custom version of Qualcomm’s recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the phone sports a 6.1-inch 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED display with 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It has a triple camera setup on the rear panel which consists of a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 10MP telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. The front of the phone has a punch-hole notch which houses a 12MP selfie camera. It runs on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Galaxy S23 comes with 8GB of RAM and is available in three storage variants, with the base version offering 128GB of internal storage. The other two variants have 256GB and 512GB of internal storage. The phone weighs 168 grams and packs a 3,900mAh battery with 25W charging. It also supports wireless and reverse wireless charging.

All phones in the Galaxy S23 series are powered by a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Galaxy S23 Plus specs

Galaxy S23 Plus is the larger sibling of the Galaxy S23. It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen with 240Hz touch sampling rate and packs a customised version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Just like the vanilla Galaxy S23, it sports a triple camera setup with comprises of a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture and a 12MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Even the 12MP selfie shooter is the same as the Galaxy S23.

Running on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, the Galaxy S23 Plus sports 8GB of RAM and is available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. It has a 4,700mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, which can charge the phone up to 65 per cent in half an hour. The phone also supports wireless and reverse wireless charging and weighs 196 grams.

Galaxy S23 Ultra specs

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most premium and expensive device in the lineup. Featuring a modified version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, it has a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz curved AMOLED screen with 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It comes with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. The phone weighs 234 grams and comes with a quad rear camera setup with Samsung’s in-house developed 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture and two 10MP telephoto lenses which offer 3x and 10x optical zoom. However, the 12MP selfie shooter is the same as the vanilla Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 200MP camera.

To give you a quick recap, the 200MP primary camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra improves performance in both low light and bright environments and reduces the problem of images getting overexposed in brightly lit conditions.

While the base variant of the phone offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage, the other three variants come with 12GB of RAM and offer 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of internal storage. All of this is powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging with the phone supporting both wireless and reverse wireless charging.