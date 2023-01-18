Samsung Republic Day sale 2023: Offers on Galaxy Z Flip 4, S22 Ultra, and more

Like every other major smartphone brand in India, Samsung is also offering its first major sale in the country as part of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. During the sale, users can get discounts on Samsung’s premium products such as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and more. Here are the top five deals from Samsung’s grand Republic Day sale 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Rs 80,999

With a bank cashback of Rs 9,000, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor will be available for just Rs 80,999 during the Samsung grand Republic Day sale. This flip-style folding smartphone just takes half the space of a regular smartphone and comes with an FHD+ resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and also has a compact cover display on the outside. The cashback is available on cards of select banks so do keep that in mind.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at Rs 99,999

The flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available for Rs 99,999 and this is one of the best camera smartphones of 2022. Do note that, the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra also looks a lot like the S22 Ultra, which is definitely another reason to buy this device.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G at Rs 13,149

This Samsung budget 5G smartphone is now available for just Rs 13,149, making it one of the most affordable 5G capable smartphones from Samsung. On top of that, the device also has 128GB of built-in storage with a 120Hz display and the phone also has a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Also read | Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day offers: Check out the best deals on audio devices

Samsung 43-inch crystal 4K smart TV (AUE60) at Rs 27,490

This smart TV from Samsung comes with a Crystal processor 4K and runs on Samsung’s custom OS with support for all the major OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and more. Currently, this is the most affordable 4K smart TV that Samsung sells in India.

Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV at Rs 75,990

If you were looking for a premium smart TV with QLED technology, the Samsung Q60B, a 55-inch 4K smart TV is the one to consider. It comes with a quantum HDR display with native UHD resolution and the smart TV is equipped with a Slimfit web camera with support for video calling.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at Rs 12,999

Advertisement

With an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available for just Rs 12,999. These are the premium pair of TWS style earphones from Samsung with features like ANC and HD audio output and will be available in multiple colour options.