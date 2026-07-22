Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to watch live event and what to expect

Samsung is set to unveil its next generation of foldables and wearable devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, with the spotlight expected to be on the redesigned Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup.
The company is also expected to introduce new Galaxy Watch models and may offer an update on its AI-powered smart glasses. The event will be held in London and can be streamed live worldwide.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will take place on July 22 at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:30 p.m. IST). The launch event will be held in London on an invite-only basis, but viewers can watch the livestream through Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel.
Samsung has already hinted at a “new shape” for its foldable lineup, with recent leaks suggesting the company will introduce a wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 featuring a passport-style design when folded and a larger inner display when opened. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and feature dual 50MP wide and ultra-wide rear cameras, along with 10MP cameras on both the cover and inner displays. The handset is also tipped to deliver up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge.
Samsung is also widely expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which is rumoured to retain the slimmer design introduced with the Fold 7 while offering a larger 5,000mAh battery capable of providing up to 27 hours of video playback. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to arrive with a 4,300mAh battery, a 10MP front camera, and a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.
Alongside its foldable smartphones, Samsung is expected to expand its smartwatch lineup with the launch of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9. According to recent leaks, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could feature a body that is around 12 percent thinner than its predecessor while being powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite processor. It is also tipped to pack an 800mAh battery and a brighter display capable of reaching 5,000 nits. The Galaxy Watch 9 is also expected to receive the same Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset while retaining a design similar to the current generation.
Samsung may also use Galaxy Unpacked to share more information about its upcoming AI-powered smart glasses. The wearable device, reportedly being developed in collaboration with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, is expected to launch later this year. While Samsung has not officially confirmed whether the smart glasses will be showcased during the event, industry reports suggest the company could offer an early preview alongside its latest foldables and wearables.