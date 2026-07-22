Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to watch live event and what to expect

Samsung is set to unveil its next generation of foldables and wearable devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, with the spotlight expected to be on the redesigned Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup.

The company is also expected to introduce new Galaxy Watch models and may offer an update on its AI-powered smart glasses. The event will be held in London and can be streamed live worldwide.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Date, time and livestream

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will take place on July 22 at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:30 p.m. IST). The launch event will be held in London on an invite-only basis, but viewers can watch the livestream through Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel.