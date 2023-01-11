scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Samsung sends invites for February 1 event, new Galaxy S23 series expected

Samsung will showcase the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1st.

Samsung has sent out media invites for its upcoming flagship launch event — Galaxy Unpacked 2023, an in-person event happening on February 1 in San Francisco at 10 AM PST, and the company will also live-stream the same on Samsung’s YouTube channel, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung.com. In India, the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will begin at 11:30 PM on the same day and will be streamed on Samsung India’s YouTube channel.

According to the invite, the company will showcase its latest premium Galaxy innovations during the event, and the company will unveil the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones with a few other things. Here are a few more things that we know about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series of smartphones launching on February 1st.

Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the star of the show

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will have at least three models — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three smartphones will have a premium design and are likely to be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage these smartphones will also have features like 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

Looking at the teaser, the triple camera setup seems to be the highlight of the Galaxy S23 series. Considering the leaks, these smartphones could offer improved night photography and videography, especially on the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is likely to look similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra launched back in 2022.

These smartphones will ship with Android 13 OS with custom OneUI 5 skin on top. All three Galaxy S23 series of smartphones are also likely to feature an improved display with a higher level of peak brightness and better colour reproduction.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 09:27 IST
