Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Decoding the stellar 200MP camera

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone — the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the first smartphone from the brand to feature a 200MP sensor. The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an in-house ISOCELL HP2 sensor which is essentially a 1/1.3-inch sensor with a 0.6-pixel size.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra‘s quad-camera setup consists of a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and another 10MP periscope zoom lens with 10x optical zooming capabilities. Out of all four cameras, the primary 200MP camera is the highlight of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and here is a closer look at the latest addition.

200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor specifications

Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor comes with an effective resolution of 16,384 x 12,288 or 200 million pixels. This 1/1.3-inch sensor has a pixel size of 0.6μm and it comes with Tetra²pixel RGB Bayer Pattern. The sensor can shoot images in 200MP at 15fps, 50MP at 30fps, and 12.5MP at 120fps. In terms of video recording capabilities, the sensor can shoot up to 8K video at 30fps or 4K video at up to 120fps, and FHD videos at up to 480fps.

This sensor also has a new Dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technology, which is said to boost the pixel’s full-well capacity by more than 33 per cent, which is said to reduce overexposure and enhance colour reproduction. Samsung has also incorporated an improved OIS technology on the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera, which is said to help users capture sharper images even in low-lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera modes

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra can capture 200MP, 50MP, and 12.5MP pictures using pixel binning technology. In the 50MP mode, the phone combines four neighbouring pixels into one to capture detailed photos with larger pixel sizes. Similarly, in the 12.5MP mode, the sensor combines 16 pixels into one massive pixel to improve picture quality.