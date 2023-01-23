Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks reveals the retail box and price

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. The series will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in San Francisco and are currently available for pre-order in India. But just a week before the official launch, leaked images of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s retail box have surfaced online giving us an idea about its specifications and some about the phone’s price.

These images come from the now-removed Facebook page KM Cell Store, which suggest that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in multiple colour variants such as Botanic Green, Misty Lilac, Cotton Flower and Phantom Black and more. It will most likely be powered by a special version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and come without a charger in the box.

The recently leaked renders also match the previous renders suggesting that it will have a curved display and a matte finish on the back. To give you a quick recap, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch 120Hz 2K curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of somewhere around 2000 nits.

It will come with an S-Pen built in, sport a 200MP camera and might pack a dedicated periscope zoom lens. Like its predecessor, the S23 Ultra is expected to offer at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with storage options expected to go up to 1TB.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to have a price tag of $1,400 (approx Rs 1,13,997), which is slightly more than the launch price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.