Samsung Galaxy S23 series launched in India: Price starts at Rs 74,999

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy in India. All three variants of the Galaxy S23 series — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available for pre-order in India starting today.

Customers can pre-reserve the Galaxy S23 series on samsung.com for Rs 1,999 and can get benefits worth Rs 5,000, and can also get the best exchange offer on old phones. Users can also avail of an additional Rs 2,000 welcome voucher when the purchase is made via the Samsung Shop app. Users who pre-order the phone on the Samsung website will also get an option to buy the phone in exclusive colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in phantom black, cream, and green colours. Similarly, the phone will also be available in red, graphite, lime, and sky blue colour exclusively on Samsung.com. The base model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 1,24,999. Similarly, the 512GB and 1TB variants of the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available for Rs 13,4,999 and Rs 15,4,999, respectively.

While the global variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra offers 8GB RAM, the Indian variant offers 12GB RAM with all three storage options.

Samsung Galaxy S23+, S23 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ will be available in phantom black and cream colours. The base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs 94,999 while the high-end model with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage will cost Rs 10,4,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will come in four colour options — phantom black, cream, green, and lavender shades. The base model of the Galaxy S23 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 74,999 while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs 79,999. Just like the S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ will also be available for pre-order starting February 1st.