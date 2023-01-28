Samsung Galaxy S23 may cost Rs 7,000 more than Galaxy S22

Now that the specs and design of the Galaxy S23 series are out, the only thing left was the price. We speculated that these phones could cost higher in India going by potential price bumps in other regions, and that looks even more likely thanks to a new leak. Tipster @chunvn8888 has shared the Indian prices for the Galaxy S23 series, which if legit, could mean that the upcoming phones will start at Rs 7,000 more than the Galaxy S22 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 base variant (likely 8GB+128GB) will cost ₹79,999 (US$981). The Galaxy S23+ (likely 8GB+128GB) will start at ₹89,999 (US$1,104). And the Galaxy S23 Ultra (likely 8 GB+256GB) will start at ₹114,999 (US$1,410).

Indian S23 starting prices

Vanilla: 79,999

Plus: 89,999

Ultra: 1,14,999

Well, what can I say? Inflation sucks (at least the free storage upgrade program makes some tiny sense) — No name (@chunvn8888) January 27, 2023

While the Galaxy S23 is Rs 7,000 dearer than the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra may cost Rs 5,000 more than their 2022 counterparts.

This price jump is the biggest the series has seen over the last three years or so. Prices have indeed been climbing steadily with each subsequent model post-Galaxy S20, but they have been limited to Rs 3,000 bumps per year — the Galaxy S20 started at Rs 66,999, S21 started at Rs 69,999, and the S22 started at Rs 72,999.

But as highlighted in our previous report, India isn’t the only country seeing price increases. To recall, Samsung had slashed prices with the Galaxy S21 series, which started at a notable $200 lower price than its predecessors. The company had done this due to the extremely underwhelming sales of the Galaxy S20 family. But seeing the strong demand for the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung may be reversing the price cuts.

As a disclaimer, take this leak with a pinch of salt since Samsung is yet to reveal the prices. We won’t have to wait to see those for much longer though considering that the Galaxy Unpacked event is almost here.