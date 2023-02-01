Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch live updates: Here is what’s expected, livestream timings

Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops at its Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung’s ‘Unpacked’ event takes place later tonight at San Francisco, with the company hosting its first in-person event in three years. The star of tonight’s event will be the Galaxy S23 series, where three smartphones are expected: the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23. Samsung’s new Galaxy Book laptops are also expected to make an appearance in tonight’s show. The event is taking place in the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, starting at 11:30 PM IST on February 1.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: What are the expected specifications?

The Galaxy S23 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage on the base variant. Now, whether Samsung makes tweaks to the top-end Qualcomm chipset is something that we will have to wait and see. All three variants of the Galaxy S23 are also expected to pack an improved camera system with better low-light photography. The floating camera design of the S22 Ultra is expected on the S23+ and S23 variants as well.

Samsung will also introduce the 200MP camera on the S23 Ultra as well. Samsung announced earlier this month that the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 Sensor was entering mass production and this will likely be a part of the S23 Ultra. Just how the company implements this and what sort of improvements it will mean for the camera, will be closely watched by all.

Samsung is also expected to announce its flagship Android tablets, likely to be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. However, we might not see any new smart wearables at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Samsung’s Galaxy Book 3 laptop is likely to be based on the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor, and some of the variants are also expected to feature a dedicated graphics card.

Check out the live stream link below