Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Everything we know so far

Samsung has officially confirmed that the next-generation S series flagship smartphones will be announced on February 1st at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in San Francisco. Leaks and speculations have confirmed that the Galaxy S23 series will have three models — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Here is a quick round-up of everything we know so far about Samsung’s upcoming flagship Galaxy S23 series of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be the most compact model of the lot, and the device will have a 6.1-inch display while the Galaxy S23 Plus will have a slightly larger 6.6-inch display. Both models will feature an AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Leaks also suggest that the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus will have a peak rated brightness of 1750nits, which is likely to be limited to the HDR mode.

The Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus will continue to offer a premium design like their predecessors. As per the leaks, the phones will have slightly flatted metal frames with a glass sandwich design. On top of that, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus are said to be available in botanic green, cotton flower, mystic lilac, and phantom black colour options.

The primary camera layout on the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus will be similar to the one on the Galaxy S22 Ultra with three individual circular camera cutouts. Both phones will have a triple camera setup with a dedicated wide-angle, ultra-wide angle, and telephoto lens. These smartphones are also expected to carry a new and improved selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus in Misty Lilac color (Image credit: nieuwemobiel.nl) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus in Misty Lilac color (Image credit: nieuwemobiel.nl)

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with at least 8GB of RAM with 128 and 256GB of storage options. Both phones will skip a microSD card slot but they will have dual nano SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots. In terms of software, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus will ship with Android 13 OS with custom OneUI 5.1 skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a slight bump in the battery capacity and will carry a 3,900 mAh battery. Similarly, the Galaxy S23 Plus will have a larger 4,700 mAh battery. Both phones will support up to 25W of fast wired charging and will also be capable of Qi wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Coming to the pricing, the base model of the Galaxy S23 might cost around Rs 70,000 in India while the Galaxy S23 Plus will start at around Rs 80,000, and these devices will compete against the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Phantom Black (Image credit: nieuwemobiel.nl) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Phantom Black (Image credit: nieuwemobiel.nl)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will again look a lot identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a note-inspired design. This will have a large 6.8-inch 2K curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of over 2000nits, making it on par with the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. Again, the phone will have a premium construction with a glass sandwich finish and a metal frame.

Just like the S22 Ultra, the S23 Ultra will also have a built-in S-Pen. The camera setup on the S23 Ultra will look similar to the S22 Ultra. However, instead of a 108MP primary camera, the S23 Ultra will have a 200MP camera, a first for a Samsung smartphone. Not just that, the phone is also expected to offer improved low-light photography and will also include a dedicated periscope zoom lens just like the S22 Ultra.

Just like the S23 and the S23 Plus, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will also be available in botanic green, cotton flower, mystic lilac, and phantom black colour options. In terms of hardware, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with at least 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to be available in 512GB and 1TB storage options.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will cost well over Rs 1,20,000 in India. The Galaxy S23 series is currently up for pre-reservation in India via Samsung.com, Amazon, and other retailers for just Rs 2,000. Those who pre-reserve the same will get benefits worth Rs 5,000 and will also get early access to the phone.