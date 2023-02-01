Samsung announces Galaxy Book3 series: Everything you need to know

Samsung has announced the release of its next-generation flagship laptop lineup, the Galaxy Book3 series. The series includes three models: the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book3 Pro, each with multiple variants designed with different features to cater to the needs of users. The company had earlier revealed that it will be extending its Ultra umbrella out to include more Galaxy products, and it’s done just that with these new laptops. This is the first time we are seeing an offering even more premium than the Pro model.

Samsung’s laying great emphasis on connectivity features this year, promising a “seamless and intuitive experience” between these laptops and other Samsung devices through utilities like Windows/Microsoft Phone Link, Samsung Multi Control, and Second Screen features.

But the real spotlight is on the hardware – Samsung’s brought its “Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display” tech from its premium Galaxy smartphones to the Galaxy Book series for the first time. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro feature 3K (2880×1880) resolution displays with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Depending on your viewing needs, you can opt for either a 14-inch or 16-inch display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio on these two laptops.

On the performance front, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra features the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, paired with the NVIDIA RTX GeForce 4070 laptop GPU. This, Samsung claims, provides “studio-grade graphics to enhance both creative projects and the gaming experience.” Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 top out at 13th Gen Intel i7 processors, paired with the Intel Iris Xe iGPU.

Samsung says that the audio quality of the new laptops is more refined, with a new quad speaker setup that delivers clear notes and punchy bass. There are studio quality dual microphones onboard as well enhanced by AI noise cancellation for crisper calling/video-calling. Visuals on video calls will be enhanced by Studio Mode, which helps keep you in frame and features eye contact correction and smooth backgrounds.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series use a full aluminium frame while also maintaining portability. The lightest among the bunch is the 14-inch variant of the Galaxy Book3 Pro weighing 1.17kg while the heaviest is the Galaxy Book3 Ultra (16-inch), weighing 1.79kg. Parts of the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series contain recycled plastics that use ocean-bound discarded fishing nets and water barrels.

Also Read | This Samsung product reminds people of Rin washing bar

Other goodies include Samsung Account support allowing you to sync your laptop with Galaxy services you’ve been using on other Galaxy devices and built-in Samsung Pass for easy login.

Advertisement

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available in a single variant coloured Graphite while the Galaxy Book3 Pro will sell in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes in Graphite and Beige colours. The Galaxy Book3 Pro will sell in a single 16-inch size like the Ultra, although it does get 5G connectivity options. Galaxy Book3 Pro and Pro 360 will be available in select markets starting on February 17 followed by Galaxy Book3 Ultra starting on February 22.