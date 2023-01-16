Samsung launches Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G: Check price specs and other details

Samsung has added two more devices to the Galaxy A series. The South-Korean smartphone manufacturer has officially launched the Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A14. Both phones offer 5G connectivity and as part of the Galaxy A series lineup, will get several years of security updates.

Galaxy A14 specs

The Galaxy A14 is powered by the in-house developed Exynos 1330 chipset and sports a 6.6-inch LCD display. Running on One UI Core 5 based on Android 13 out of the box, the Galaxy A14 offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the back that consists of a 50MP primary camera backed by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Galaxy A14 supports 5G connectivity and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. Samsung says the phone will get two OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Galaxy A23 specs

The Galaxy A23 is powered by one of the most popular mid-range 5G chipsets on the market – Snapdragon 695. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz LCD screen which is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5.

On the back of the phone, you get a quad camera setup that comprises a 50MP primary shooter with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) backed by a 5MP ultrawide camera and 2MP depth and macro sensors.

It runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box, with Samsung saying the phone will get 3.5 years of security updates. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which supports 25W charging.

Galaxy A14 and A23 price

Available in three colours – red, green and black, the base variant of the Galaxy A14 5G that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 16,499, while the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants can be purchased for Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999 respectively.

The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant of the Galaxy A23 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 whereas the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage version costs Rs 24,999. It is available in three colours – silver, blue and orange.

Both phones will be available on the Samsung website, Samsung exclusive and partner stores and e-commerce platforms from January 20. Users can also purchase these phones via Live Commerce on the Samsung website 12 PM onwards on January 18.