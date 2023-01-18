Samsung could release more ‘Ultra’ devices this year

Samsung’s been fairly tight-lipped about what to expect from the company’s February Unpacked event this year, which isn’t anything unusual. Thankfully, leaks and rumours are a thing – and they have been filling in that gap, giving us a glimpse into the design of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series which is set to be unveiled at the event. Now, the Korean company has graced us with some more details, revealing its vision for Galaxy Unpacked.

With a blog post, Samsung says that on February 1 at Unpacked, it will “show how innovation and sustainability working together brings the ultimate premium experience.” No specifics were shared here, but the company did suggest that we can expect a smarter camera system, improved hardware and software optimization, and a more seamless ecosystem.

But perhaps the most interesting bit is Samsung suggesting that we could soon be seeing the Ultra name in more device categories soon. So far, the suffix has been limited to the Galaxy S smartphone series and Galaxy Tab S tablet series, but that could be set to change.

“The Galaxy S Ultra has truly become the pinnacle of Samsung Mobile’s innovation, a marque that stands out against everything else, and soon we’ll show you what Ultra can do in even more device categories,” reads the blog post.

That aside, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to sport a 200MP sensor, which is nearly double the pixels compared to its predecessor’s 108MP unit. That’s 200 million pixels, which is no joke, and it’d be super interesting to see how that raw power paired with Samsung’s improved software optimisation pans out.

Samsung also talks about a new chipset “born out of Samsung’s open partnership philosophy that enables the fastest and most powerful Galaxy performance.” The statement is a bit vague but the partnership in question might be referring to a Samsung-Qualcomm synergy. Reports suggest that the Galaxy S23 series could be powered almost entirely by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Qualcomm’s processors have time and again proven superior to Samsung’s offerings, and it appears the company has chosen to go entirely with the smarter choice this year.