Samsung announces 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor: Here’s what it means for Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Electronics today announced its 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor, which offers improved image quality and lets manufacturers integrate high-resolution pictures without increasing the camera bump. The sensor is likely to be a part of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which launches on February 1 in San Francisco. Recently, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ launched in India, with a 200MP camera as well, though it uses the Pro-Grade HPX Sensor from Samsung which was introduced in October last year.

In August last year, the known tipster Ice Universe suggested that the Galaxy S23 Ultra might sport the ISOCELL HP2 sensor. Since then, several leaks have suggested that the phone will have a 200MP camera. If the newly launched 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor makes its way to the S23 Ultra, this will be the first time in years Samsung’s flagship series will get a major specifications bump on the camera. But Samsung will likely limit this to the S23 Ultra, which is the most premium device in the series each year.

200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor: What does it offer?

Samsung claims it has added advanced pixel-binning technology, better known as Tetra pixel to the ISOCELL HP2 sensor, which adds versatility to the camera by simulating different pixel sizes according to the light level. The new camera sensor also improves low-light photography by transforming either into a 1.2-micrometer 50MP or 2.4-micrometer 12.5MP image sensor. It can auto-focus quickly even in dimly lit environments.

The 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor can also record 8K videos at 30fps. Samsung says it has fixed the problem of images coming washed out in bright environments with the HP2’s Dual Vertical Transfer Gate technology. This method can reduce overexposure and enhance colour reproduction in images, especially when taken in bright light. Apart from this, the recently introduced sensor is also able to record videos 4K HDR videos at 60fps.

If the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor finds its way to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it might also be one of the best phones to take pictures in normal, low-light and brightly lit environments. This could also mean tougher competition for the future iPhone 15 Pro series, the Vivo X90 Pro, Google Pixel 8 Pro and others upcoming flagship phones.