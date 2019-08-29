Here is how much it will cost you to own the Revolt RV 300 and Revolt RV 400

Revolt Intellicorp Pvt Ltd has launched its new Revolt RV 300 and Revolt RV 400 bikes in India. The bikes start at Rs 2,999 per month and go up to Rs 3,999 per month. These are the first electric motorcycles to be made available in India.

Revolt RV 300 has a single variant, whereas, the RV 400 has two variants: base and premium. Here’s a list of differences that all of these bikes have:

Revolt bike prices

Revolt RV 300 is priced at Rs 2,999 per month for 37 months (adds up to Rs 1,10,963), whereas, the base variant and the premium variant of the RV 400 are priced at Rs 3,499 (Rs 1,29,463) and Rs 3,999 per month for 37 months (Rs 1,47,963).

However, If you want to purchase an RV 300 or an RV 400 base variant you will end up paying more initially according to the company’s website.

To get an RV 300 you will end up paying Rs 10,999, then after the first month, you will need to pay Rs 2,999 per month for the rest of 36 months. The initial Rs 10,999 will include the Rs 2,999 for the bike, Rs 5,000 for three years worth 4G connectivity and Rs 3,000 for an extended one + two years worth of damage warranty. So total cost of ownership will be Rs 1,10,963 + Rs 8,000 = Rs 1,18,963.

The RV 400 base variant consumers are required to pay an initial booking amount of Rs 20,499. This is because of all of the addons the consumer will be required to purchase along with the bike, which includes 4G connectivity, an immobilizer + remote key + push start, sound simulator system and an extended one + two years worth of damage warranty. So the cost will be Rs 1,46,463 reducing first instalment.

Colours and availability

Revolt RV 300 has been made available in two colour options: Neon Black and Smokey Grey. Whereas, RV 400 has also been made available in two colour options: Rebel Red and Cosmic Black.

The bikes can currently be booked on the company’s website, deliveries will start by September end and during its initial phase will be available in New Delhi and Pune only.

Features

With the Revolt RV 300 consumers will be provided with unlimited battery switching free of cost till December 31, free maintenance including consumables for three years, free one year of own damage insurance and five years of third party insurance. Lastly, they will also get a product warranty of five years. This variant will not come with an Immobiliser, Remote Key, Push Start, Sound Simulator System and Tyre Replacement.

The Revolt RV 400 also comes with features similar to the RV 300. However, consumers will get addons with the bike, which includes 4G connectivity, an immobiliser + remote key + push start, sound simulator system and an extended one + two years worth of damage warranty.

Lastly, the Revolt RV 400 Premium variant will come with everything that the company has to offer with the addition of a one-time tyre replacement free of cost.

Speeds

Both the RV 400 variants will have the same speeds and mileages. However, the RV 300 will have different speeds and mileages for different modes. All of the bikes will come with three modes: Eco, City, and Sport. In the Eco mode, the Revolt RV 400 has a range of 150kms with a top speed of 45kmph. In City mode, the bike has a top speed of 65kmph with a range of 100kms. And in the Sport mode, the bike has a range of 80kms with a top speed of 80kmph.

Coming to the RV 300, it has a range of 180kms with a top speed of 25kmph, in city mode, it has a range of 110kms at 45kmph. Whereas, in sport mode, it has a range of 80kms at a top speed of 65kmph.

The company has stated that it will later be adding a Nitro mode, which will remove the limiter and let the bikes zoom. But, this will reduce the mileage.

Battery

Both the RV 300 and RV 400 sport a lithium-ion battery. However, that is where the similarities end. The RV 400 sport a 72V, 3.24kWh battery, which can be fully charged within 4.5 hours with the bundled 15Amp charger. Whereas, the RV 300 sports a 60V, 2.7kWh battery, which can be fully charged within 4.2 hours with the 15Amp bundled charger.