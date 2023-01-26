Republic Day 2023: How to add and send stickers on WhatsApp

With India celebrating its 74th Republic Day today, many are looking forward to sharing the joy with their friends and family by greeting them on instant messaging apps like WhatsApp. While you can always wish your loved ones via text, stickers allow you to be creative and share your joy visually with others. If you are someone who wants to send Republic Day stickers to their friends or family, here’s how you can quickly download and share them on WhatsApp.

How to send Republic Day stickers on WhatsApp

To send stickers on WhatsApp, you need to add them to the app. If you want to do this, you need to have a sticker pack installed. Just search for ‘Republic Day sticker pack’ on your mobile device’s app store and you will find many.

Even though you can download and install any app on your iOS or Android device, we recommend you download Sticker.ly from Snow Inc. because it has a large collection of sticker packs.

After downloading your favourite sticker pack, open it and you will find several stickers organized neatly into different packs. To add these stickers to WhatsApp, each pack has to be manually installed.

To install a sticker pack, tap on the add button or the ‘+’ sign that resides on the right side of the pack. In case you don’t see any, search for the stickers in the in-app search bar. If a sticker pack doesn’t have your favourite sticker, simply download another one.

Keep in mind that some of these apps are ad-supported, so you might have to watch an ad or two before you are able to download and install your favourite sticker pack.

Once you add your favourite stickers to the instant messaging platform, you can share them in an individual chat or group chat. To send a sticker to someone, open the conversation window and head to tap the emoji button on the left side of the text input field at the bottom of the screen. This will open the emoji menu.

Now, navigate to the stickers tab which happens to be the third option in the bottom bar that pops up. Here, you will be able to see all the stickers installed on your device. To send a sticker to someone, all you need to do is tap on it and you are good to go.