Airtel vs Reliance Jio prepaid plans with daily data: What should you opt for?

In October last year, both Airtel and Reliance Jio started rolling out 5G services in India. And, in just three months, both telecom providers have rapidly expanded their coverage, with Jio 5G now available in 85 cities across India while Airtel 5G being operational in 25 cities.

At present, Jio is offering unlimited 5G data to select users under the Jio True 5G Welcome offer. While Airtel does not offer unlimited access to its 5G network like Jio, it is not charging anything extra. Also, unlike Airtel, Jio recently launched its first ever 5G data pack which gives 6GB of data for Rs 61. Here’s a comparison of data and validity offered in the cheapest plans offered by Airtel and Jio.

Plans with 1.5GB data per day

Airtel has several plans which offer 1.5GB of data per day. The cheapest on the list is the Rs 299 plan which comes with 28 days of validity and gives you unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. You also get three months of Apollo 24|7 Circle membership and free Wynk Music.

Reliance Jio has a similar plan which costs Rs 239 and has a validity of 28 days. You also get unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Some additional benefits include access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Plans with 2GB data per day

Airtel’s cheapest plan with 2GB data per day is priced at Rs 319 and is valid for 30 days. Users also get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, three-month access to Apollo 24|7 Circle and free Wynk Music.

Jio also has several plans that come with 2GB of data per day. The Rs 299 plan has a validity of 28 days and offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. You also get access to apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Plans with 2.5GB data per day

If you are an Airtel user and are looking for a prepaid plan that offers more data, consider the Rs 399 plan which offers 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS every day for 28 days. Unlike the above mentioned plans from Airtel, this one gives you access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile along with free Wynk Music, free Hello Tunes and three months Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription.

Reliance Jio has only one plan that offers 2.5GB of data per day. It costs Rs 2,023 and is valid for 252 days. Similar to previously listed plans, you get access to the standard suite of Jio apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Plans with 3GB data per day

Airtel has two plans that offer 3GB of data per day. The first one costs Rs 499 and is valid for 28 days. Apart from unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, users also get three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

The other plan priced at Rs 699, gives you unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and has a validity of 56 days. With this plan, you get 56 days of Amazon Prime membership and one channel on the Airtel Xstream app. Both plans offer three months of Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription, free Hello Tunes and free Wynk Music.

Similar to Airtel, Jio also has two 3GB data plans. The first plan is priced at Rs 419 per month and is valid for 28 days, while the other priced at Rs 1,199 has a validity of 84 days. Both offer unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Airtel vs Jio: Which one should you go with?

Depending on your daily data requirements, the best-prepaid data plan might differ from user to user. If you don’t need more than 2GB data per day, Jio has cheaper plans compared to Airtel. If you want a data plan that offers 2.5GB data per day and don’t want to invest more, you are left with only one choice – Airtel’s Rs 399 plan. But if you can spend some more, Jio’s Rs 2,023 plan with 252 days validity costs about Rs 240 per month.

However, if you need 3GB of data per day and want additional benefits like a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, Airtel’s Rs 499 plan might be the best-suited deal. Otherwise, you can go with Reliance Jio’s Rs 419 plan.