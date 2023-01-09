Jio launches Rs 61 5G data pack: Here’s everything you need to know

Reliance has announced its first-ever 5G data pack for prepaid users. The recently introduced plan will have the same validity as your active plan and offers 6GB of data, post which speeds will be dropped to 64kbps. The data pack costs Rs 61 and is applicable on Rs 119, Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 199 and Rs 209 prepaid plans.

The telecom network also launched 5G services across 10 cities, namely, Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, and Ahmednagar. The recent rollout brings the total number of cities where Jio 5G is available to 85. Jio has plans to cover the entire country with standalone 5G by December 2023.

While Reliance Jio plans to roll out standalone 5G across India, Airtel’s 5G service is based on non-standalone 5G, which makes use of 4G components and offers slower download speeds and higher latency when compared to Jio’s standalone 5G network.