scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Jio launches Rs 61 5G data pack: Here’s everything you need to know

Reliance Jio recently introduced its first-ever 5G data pack.

Reliance Jio 5G | Reliance Jio 5G data pack | Reliance Jio 5G Rs 61 planReliance started rolling out 5G services in October last year. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Jio launches Rs 61 5G data pack: Here’s everything you need to know
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Reliance has announced its first-ever 5G data pack for prepaid users. The recently introduced plan will have the same validity as your active plan and offers 6GB of data, post which speeds will be dropped to 64kbps. The data pack costs Rs 61 and is applicable on Rs 119, Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 199 and Rs 209 prepaid plans.

The telecom network also launched 5G services across 10 cities, namely, Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, and Ahmednagar. The recent rollout brings the total number of cities where Jio 5G is available to 85. Jio has plans to cover the entire country with standalone 5G by December 2023.

While Reliance Jio plans to roll out standalone 5G across India, Airtel’s 5G service is based on non-standalone 5G, which makes use of 4G components and offers slower download speeds and higher latency when compared to Jio’s standalone 5G network.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 18:52 IST
Next Story

Kanjhawala hit-and-run case: Accused knew Anjali was under their car, police tell court

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close