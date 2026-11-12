6 ways to reduce screen time on smartphones, boost attention span

People crossing roads, walking in parks, sitting in cafes or travelling on the metro, glued to their smartphones, have become a common sight. Ideally, we should be in control of our devices, not the other way around. In just a few years, reels and short-form videos, driven by endless scrolling, have significantly affected the attention spans of millions.

The good news is that this decline is not irreversible. The most obvious solution might be to lock your smartphone in a box and hide the key for a few hours every day. But let’s face it, that’s hardly practical in today’s world. Fortunately, there are better ways to manage screen time without having to give up your smartphone altogether.

Here are some ready, practical and available ways with which you can gain control of the one currency whose value is dependent entirely on you, your wants, needs, but most strongly, your intentions and inclinations – your attention.

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Use app timers on those apps that take up most of your time

Android allows you to put timers on any installed app. The first step, of course, is to see how many hours you put into which apps on your device. Handily, you do not need to make mental calculations to that end. Google has an app on its Play Store called ‘Digital Wellbeing’. It shows you daily screen-on times, which apps took most of that screen-on time, how many times the device was unlocked, notifications received, and much more. If opening and closing Digital Wellbeing sounds tedious, it even comes with its own widget that you can stick on your home screen to get the necessary data with ease.

Use the black and white filter in your display settings.

Android has a dedicated ‘Bedtime Mode’ that does two things essentially: turn your screen to greyscale and silence notifications and alerts during designated bedtimes. There are two more features that can be beneficial – silent notifications that allow you to choose which of your contacts will have text alerts and call ringers, and a button in the quick settings panel at the top of the notifications area for quick access in case you want to turn it on outside scheduled times.

Make your home screen look boring

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Perhaps, one of the major advantages of owning an Android is that you can make your home screen look exceedingly different from the default icons-over-wallpaper look. There are apps you can download from the Play Store to get this done. They are called ‘launchers’. A custom launcher’s purpose is to make your home screen and app drawer look different. There are many different options available, but to the desired end, install a minimalist, non-icon, text-based launcher. For instance, YAM Launcher on the Play Store, by Thomas Bloom, is a functional and capable text-based launcher. Neither does it have any post-install in-app purchases, nor does it ask for endless permissions. After installing the launcher, you can change the home screen in the ‘Default Home App’ section in your Android settings. Do check out the launcher’s own settings for additional useful functionalities.

Replace social media apps with RSS Feeds

In case you are not familiar with RSS, Really Simple Syndication, RSS is a web feed that allows users to access applications and updates in a standardised, computer-readable format. Subscribing to RSS feeds allows users to keep track of many different websites in a single news aggregator, which constantly monitors sites for new content, removing the need for the user to manually check them. You can pick, choose and categorise RSS feeds based on your needs. The recommended app for this purpose, though there are many alternatives, is Feeder by NoNonsenseApps.

Read, listen to, or watch anything long-form

eBooks, PDFs, podcasts or long-form YouTube. Don’t wish to spend your mobile data while you’re on the go and/or mid-commute? Download the video in the lowest possible quality the night before. Spending your time on a book, or watching a movie or a documentary keeps you engaged for longer stretches of time without constant dopamine hits triggered by endless scrolling of short-form content. This may help you regain attention and focus in the long run.

Perhaps, a dull wallpaper?

This goes more strongly for those with smartphones that have AMOLED screens. If yours does, change the home screen and lock screen wallpaper to a solid colour (black recommended). You may start wanting to make use of your device less often and will also be extending battery life because of how AMOLED works. The difference may or may not be negligible, but every little bit helps.

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Disable unnecessary notifications from apps

Pay attention to the app notifications you receive in your push notifications area for a day or two. Identify which apps flood your notifications area the most. Long-press the icons (depending on the launcher, the ‘title-text’ of those apps), press ‘info’, and then you should see a page called ‘App info’ for said app. You will see the app icon, the options to force stop or uninstall the app, and under those, a list: notifications, permissions, storage and cache, data usage, battery usage, screen time and so on. Click on the notifications button, then pick and choose which kinds of notifications you wish to see. Or, disable the notifications from that app entirely.

Considering smartphones have become an everyday necessity, cutting down screen time requires self-discipline. The idea here is not to simply make your device bland or minimise the number of apps. Rather, it helps you access only the apps that meaningfully contribute to your everyday life.

This article has been curated by Tathagata De, who is an intern with The Indian Express.