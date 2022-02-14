Record 20.3 million truly wireless earphones sold in India last year: IDC

The Indian truly wireless stereo (TWS) device market registered record sales of 20.3 million units in 2021, growing 74.7 per cent over the previous year, according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) India Wearable Device Tracker. Indian manufacturers accounted for over 65 per cent of the shipments in the category. They accounted for less than half the market in the previous year.

boAt emerged as the market leader capturing over two-fifths of the shipments that happened in 2021, higher than the combined share of the next seven manufacturers on the list. Its performance was especially exceptional in the fourth quarter of the year (October-December 2021) when it accounted for close to half the market volume.

Realme retained its second position with a 7.7 per cent market share, while Noise beat Samsung to the third position with a 7.5% market share. Noise also emerged as the fastest-growing brand in the segment with a 194.7% growth in sales over the previous year.

According to IDC, the pandemic drove use cases for TWS earphones, contributing to the remarkable growth of the category in the year. The average selling price for products in the category came down from $43.6 in 2020 to $32.8 in 2021, contributing further to the growth of sales. In fact, nearly 90 per cent of the devices considered by IDC have a sub-$50 price tag.

While the success of Indian hardware companies in this competitive segment is heartening news for the Indian industry, the increasing proliferation of these earphones is bad news for the environment.

Typically, TWS earphones have a compact design that rules out the possibility of easily replaceable batteries. This means that even if a pair of TWS earphones don’t break, they would eventually end up being unusable as their batteries lose capacity with time and usage.

This short lifespan of these devices means that TWS devices are much more likely to end up in landfills earlier than their wired cousins. The compact design also means that users will have to make audio quality compromises, compared to non-TWS earphones in a similar price bracket.