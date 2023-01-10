Realme rolls out Realme UI 4.0 beta for GT Master Edition: Here’s how to apply

Following its Android 13 update roadmap, Realme has announced its beta Realme UI 4.0 beta software program for GT Master Edition. Unlike open beta programs, early access to the Android 13 update is not open to all users and is limited to select users. The application channel will open on January 9 and a limited number of users will be accepted in batches.

Disclaimer: Since Realme UI 4.0 for GT Master Edition is in early access, it might have some bugs and users are not recommended to install it on their primary device since it may not be suitable for daily use.

If you still want to install the Realme UI 4.0 Android 13 update on your GT Master Edition, make sure your device has at least 60 per cent battery.

1. To apply for early access, update your phone to the UI version RMX3360_11.C.12 or RMX3360_11.C.13.

2. Once done, open the ‘Settings’ app on your phone and head over to ‘Software Update’ section.

3. Here, tap on the settings icon in the top right corner of the screen and touch on the option that says ‘Trial Version’.

4. Now, choose ‘Apply Now’ and on the screen that opens, submit your details and finish the quiz.

One thing to keep in mind is that you might not get access to the early access update since there are a limited number of seats.

Realme UI 4.0 introduces several new features like the ‘Dynamic Computing Engine’, which reduces stutters and lags and tries to achieve a balance between high performance and low power consumption. Next up is ‘Large Folders’, which lets users scroll through and open apps without opening the folder.

The Android 13 update also brings in new home screen widgets and the much-touted ‘Multi-screen Connect’ feature that lets you quickly transfer files from your phone or tablet to a compatible PC. Realme has also added a new ‘Auto Pixelate’ feature which automatically pixelated personal information in screenshots, eliminating the need to manually edit every photo.