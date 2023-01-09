Realme 10 4G with MediaTek Helio G99, AMOLED screen launched in India

Realme has launched another budget-oriented smartphone in India, this one starting at under Rs 15,000. The new Realme 10 is the third and cheapest device the series, and will be available in two colour variants – white and black. The phone sports a 6.4-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED screen with five levels of adaptive refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Similar to the Indonesian variant that was launched in November last year, the Realme 10 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset based on TSMC’s 6nm process and offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The 4G phone runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box.

On the back, you get a 50MP primary sensor backed by a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the phone houses a 16MP selfie shooter in the top left corner. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and is 7.95mm thick, making it one of the slimmest smartphones in its price segment.

Realme 10 4G: Price in India, Sale date

Realme 10 is available in two variants, with the base variant offering 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage priced at Rs 13,999 while the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant can be bought for Rs 16,999. The phone will be available for purchase from Flipkart and Realme website from January 15.