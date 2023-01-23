scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Ptron’s Force X12S is the latest Apple Watch Clone, but costs only Rs 1,499

This affordable smartwatch from Ptron costs less than the price of the genuine Apple Watch band.

The Ptron X12S does look a lot like the Apple Watch and costs a fraction of it.

When it comes to smartwatch design, the Apple Watch can be considered the gold standard.  This is also why we see a lot of budget smartwatches mimicking the Apple Watch. Even the Apple Watch Ultra has clones from brands like Fireboltt and Pebble, which looks exactly identical to the Apple Watch Ultra from a distance. Ptron, an Indian brand has now launched a new smartwatch, the Force X12S, which does look a lot like the Apple Watch Series 8. Even in terms of features, the Ptron Force X12S seems to have a lot more than one could ask from a smartwatch priced under Rs 1,500 in India.

Ptron X12S: What are the key features?

Ptron Force X12S comes with a massive 1.85-inch HD display with support for touch input. While it won’t be able to match the specifications of the Apple Watch, it is still interesting to see a budget smartwatch from an established brand offering a large screen with a curved finish and touch support. On select wallpapers, the watch seems to have thin bezels just like the Apple Watch. However, Petron’s offering has substantially thick bezels across the display.

Also read |You can buy an Apple Watch Ultra clone for Rs 2499

The company has even managed to include a digital crown that works. Again, the functionality of the “rotating crown” is limited when compared to Apple’s offering. Besides, it also features user-replaceable straps that also look almost identical to Apple’s offering.

Bluetooth calling is the one feature that everyone wants from a budget smartwatch, where, the watch itself acts as a speaker with a microphone, and the Petron Force X12S has got you covered on that aspect as well. Not just that, the watch has a lot of fitness-centric features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, Sleep monitoring, and Blood pressure monitoring, and can also track steps.

While it is good to see these many health and fitness-centric features on a cheap smartwatch, we definitely do not recommend users take the numbers reported by this smartwatch seriously. Interestingly, the smartwatch is also IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. Again, if it gets water damaged, the company won’t honour the warranty like every other electronic gadget.

Ptron Force X12S: What is the price, and where to buy it?

If you are getting the Petron Force X12S only for looks, then you can go for it. However, if you want it for the features that it offers, we recommend skipping this one and getting a slightly more expensive smartwatch from a brand that has made itself a name in the wearable industry. The Ptron Force X12S smartwatch is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 1,499.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 13:07 IST
First published on: 23-01-2023 at 13:07 IST
