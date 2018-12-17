Hackers strike again in PewDiePie’s numbers war with T-Series

In the latest development to the contest for supremacy between YouTuber Pewdiepie and T-Series, hackers claimed to have hacked into 100,000 printers across several countries, printing out a message asking people to subscribe to the Swedish content creator’s Youtube channel.

According to a report by BBC, people from the US, Argentina, Spain, Australia and Chile have posted pictures of the latest print-outs which reads, “PewDiePie is in trouble and he needs your help to defeat T-Series!” The message further adds: “Seriously. Fix your printer. It can be abused!”

My Dymo printer just told me that I need to subscribe to @pewdiepie but I’m already a subscriber 😂 pic.twitter.com/Hm7veeyEiO — Jéssica Llinares (@Thrillka) December 15, 2018

Over the past few months, T-Series’ number of subscribers on YouTube grew substantially, narrowing the gap with PewDiePie aka Felix Kjellberg. This, apparently, prompted PewDiePie fans to attract new subscribers. Fans have put out messages on billboards in New York’s Times Square, and even urged UK Prime Minister Theresa May to intervene in the matter!

Last weekend as many as 50,000 printers were hacked worldwide with the message: “Subscribe to PewDiePie. Stop T-Series.”

The movie studio giants have about 75,000,000 subscribers while Pewdiepie has over 77,000,000 subscribers (at the time of filing this report).