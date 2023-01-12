Jio Rs 61 5G data pack: Here is the full list of prepaid plans compatible with it

A few days ago, Reliance Jio launched its first-ever 5G plan for prepaid users. It costs Rs 61 and offers 6GB of 5G data, post which the speed will be limited to 64kbps and has the same validity as your active pack. While Jio has stated that users need to have an active postpaid connection or a prepaid base plan of Rs 239 or higher, the new 5G data pack lets you experience 5G on cheaper plans.

In the last couple of months, the telecom provider quickly expanded its 5G network and is now available in more than 101 cities across India. Here, we will take a look at all the plans compatible with Jio’s Rs 61 5G data pack.

Starting with the lowest-priced plan on the list, the Rs 119 plan has a validity of 14 days and offers unlimited voice calls, a total of 300 SMS and 1.5GB of data per day. It is also compatible with the slightly expensive Rs 149 plan, which is valid for 20 days and comes with benefits like 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS every day and unlimited voice calls.

Next is the Rs 179 plan, which comes with 1GB of data and 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls and a validity of 24 days. You can also combine the Rs 199 plan, which is valid for 23 days and offers 1.5GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS every day. The most expensive plan compatible with the Rs 61 5G data pack costs Rs 209, has a validity of 28 days and offers unlimited calling, 1GB of data and 100 SMS per day.

All aforementioned plans reduce the internet speed to 64kbps once you exhaust your daily data limit and offer additional benefits like access to JioCloud, JioTV, JioCinema and JioSecurity.