Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 up for reservations in India at just Rs 1,999: Here are the details

Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order goes live in India for just Rs 1,999 and will offer benefits worth Rs 5,000 for those who make a purchase and activate the phone before March 31st.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series now available for pre-reserve in India for just Rs 1,999
Samsung Galaxy S23 up for reservations in India at just Rs 1,999: Here are the details
Samsung will announce its next-flagship series — the Galaxy S23 on February 1 in San Francisco at 11:30 PM IST. While one has to wait until then to know everything about Samsung’s newest flagship smartphones, one can start pre-ordering the Galaxy S23 series starting today for just Rs 1,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series can be pre-ordered via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and Amazon. in, and leading retailers for just Rs 1,999 and the company will offer benefits worth Rs 5,000 for those who purchase a Galaxy S23. S23 Plus, or the S23 Ultra and activates it before March 31st, 2023.

Also read |Samsung sends invites for February 1 event, new Galaxy S23 series expected

Besides the cash benefit, those who pre-order the device will also get early access to the device, which ensures the availability of the product as soon as it goes live. According to Samsung, the Galaxy S23 series will define the “ultimate premium experience” and the company is “raising the bar and setting new standards for what’s epic with its new flagship.”

While pre-ordering a phone without knowing its specifications or features might not be a good idea, the leaks do suggest that the Galaxy S23 series will definitely be some of the best Android flagship smartphones of this year. Do note that, in terms of design, the Galaxy S23 series will be similar to the Galaxy S22 series, and the main difference between the two will come down to the processor and the cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Expected features

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will have three models — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three models will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform and will offer at least 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. All three models will have a glass sandwich design with a metal frame and will also offer features like an IP rating for water and dust resistance and wireless charging.

As per the launch teasers, the highlight of the Galaxy S23 series will be the low-light camera performance, and Samsung is also said to offer improved Astro photography to compete against flagship smartphones from Google and Apple.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 11:18 IST
