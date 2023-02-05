Poco X5 Pro 5G price leaked ahead of launch: Cheaper than Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Realme 10 Pro+?

Poco India is all set to launch its latest smartphone X5 Pro 5G, powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The device is expected to take on other mid-range smartphones from brands like Redmi and Realme and is expected to undercut the competition in terms of pricing. The device is launching in India on February 6th, at 5:30 PM.

It looks like Poco has accidentally leaked the price of its upcoming smartphone. According to a YouTube ad, the Poco X5 Pro will cost Rs 20,999 post the bank discounts, which makes this the most affordable Snapdragon 778G SoC-powered smartphone in the country. Other Snapdragon 778G SoC-powered phones from brands like Samsung, iQOO, and even Xiaomi are more expensive than the leaked price of the Poco X5 Pro.

However, as we have seen on similar campaigns, the company could even undercut this price to make Poco X5 Pro to make it look like a value-for-money smartphone. Again, we have to wait until the official launch to know learn about the actual price of the Poco X5 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Poco to compete against Realme and Redmi

It looks like Poco is eyeing those users who are planning to get the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ (review) and the Realme 10 Pro+ (review), both powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. As per the benchmark numbers shared by the company, the Poco X5 Pro with the Snapdragon 778G SoC is over 10 per cent faster than the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and the Realme 10 Pro+.

The rest of the Poco X5 Pro’s specifications are similar to that of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and the device comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the device also has a triple camera setup with a 108MP primary camera. The device is also said to have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The smartphone is expected to ship with Android 13 with custom MIUI 14 skin for Poco on top.