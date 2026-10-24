PHP Foundation ‘under-funded’ with one full-time staff member, director says

PHP Foundation was at the centre of a storm after two vulnerabilities triggered a cybersecurity scare this week. While PHP backs about 70 per cent of the sites worldwide, it seems to be operating on a shoestring budget.

By: Reuters
2 min readUpdated: Oct 24, 2026 07:51 AM IST
Executive Director Elizabeth Barron of the PHP ​Foundation said that she is the only full-time staff member at the organisation, with others being part-time contractors. (Image: Reuters)Executive Director Elizabeth Barron of the PHP ​Foundation said that she is the only full-time staff member at the organisation, with others being part-time contractors. (Image: Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

The discovery of two serious flaws in PHP this week set off a global scramble to keep websites safe from hackers, showing just how critical the three-decade-old open-source programming language is to the internet.

Yet the nonprofit ⁠foundation ​that supports PHP, which may underpin up to 70% of sites globally, operates on a shoestring budget.

“We have one full-time staff member (that’s me) and 14 mostly part-time contractors,” Executive Director Elizabeth Barron of the PHP ​Foundation ​said via email in an interview ⁠on Friday. Board members are unpaid volunteers, and funding comes from donations and grants.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The foundation works with outside ‌researchers and companies, including OpenAI and cybersecurity firms Wiz and Calif, to investigate security flaws and coordinate fixes, including Wednesday’s patches.

Also Read | PHP security alert: What US and Indian government warnings mean for websites

While Web security company Cloudflare has reported millions of hacking attempts, Barron said the foundation had no evidence hackers were able to exploit the vulnerabilities before they were disclosed, or ⁠on sites that ⁠have been patched.

“We received no further indication from OpenAI, Wiz or Calif, with whom we’re working ⁠closely on ‌this issue, regarding any issues on patched systems,” ​she said.

Artificial intelligence has proved both ‌a help and a burden to the foundation. It helped researchers find the flaws, which had been present for ‌a decade, and ​Barron ​said it ​made programmers more efficient.

Story continues below this ad

However, it is also increasing maintainers’ workloads. The PHP project is receiving nearly twice ​as many proposed code changes as a year ⁠ago, “yet the number of contributors hasn’t doubled,” she said. Reviewing contributions and bug reports requires “a massive amount of human input and ‌experience.”

Recent events ⁠have shown how heavily companies and governments rely on PHP, Barron said.

“Given that reliance, it is ​clear that PHP is incredibly under-funded.”

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments