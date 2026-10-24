PHP Foundation ‘under-funded’ with one full-time staff member, director says

The discovery of two serious flaws in PHP this week set off a global scramble to keep websites safe from hackers, showing just how critical the three-decade-old open-source programming language is to the internet.

Yet the nonprofit ⁠foundation ​that supports PHP, which may underpin up to 70% of sites globally, operates on a shoestring budget.

“We have one full-time staff member (that’s me) and 14 mostly part-time contractors,” Executive Director Elizabeth Barron of the PHP ​Foundation ​said via email in an interview ⁠on Friday. Board members are unpaid volunteers, and funding comes from donations and grants.

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The foundation works with outside ‌researchers and companies, including OpenAI and cybersecurity firms Wiz and Calif, to investigate security flaws and coordinate fixes, including Wednesday’s patches.