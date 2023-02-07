scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

PhonePe users can now pay using UPI in other countries

PhonePe recently added a new feature that lets users make payments using UPI in other countries.

PhonePe Innternational UPI | PhonePe UPI | UPI in other countriesPhonePe is one of the most popular digital paytment platforms in India. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
PhonePe users can now pay using UPI in other countries
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

PhonePe, one of India’s largest digital payment platforms, has announced the launch of a new feature that lets users make international payments via UPI. This is really handy if you are travelling to another country and want to pay foreign merchants.

PhonePe says UPI payments can be made to any international merchants in Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mauritius, Bhutan and Nepal who have a local QR code. Developed in collaboration with NIPL (NPCI International Payments Limited), the company has plans to introduce ‘UPI International’ to more countries in the near future. The National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) had earlier announced support for international UPI payments in the aforementioned countries.

“Over the past six years, all over India we have been lucky to experience the UPI payments revolution transforming our daily lives. UPI international is the first major step in letting the rest of the world experience UPI too. I am sure this launch will prove to be a gamechanger and will completely transform the way Indians traveling overseas pay at merchant outlets abroad. PhonePe has always prided itself in being the first TPAP to take new UPI features to the market, and this time is no different. We are glad that PhonePe is leading this change. The entire world needs to experience UPI!”, Rahul Chari, CTO and Co-Founder of PhonePe.

PhonePe users can activate their UPI linked bank account for UPI international at the merchant location, or before their trip via the app. The company says ‘the flow is secure and will require the customer to enter their UPI pin in order to activate the service.’

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...

The payments will be made using Indian banks and the receiver will get the money in their local currency.  This eliminates the need for international credit, debit and forex cards. PhonePe says the new feature can be activated via the app, which is available on both Android as well as iOS devices. The new feature is currently rolling out, so it might take some time before it is available on your device.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 12:19 IST
Next Story

OnePlus 11, 11R launch LIVE Updates: India price, specifications, and features

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close