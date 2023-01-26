scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Paytm Republic Day offer: Upto Rs 100 cashback on Zomato food orders

Here's how to get up to Rs 100 cashback from Zomato food orders using Paytm this Republic Day.

Paytm Republic Day SalePaytm is offering cashback on Zomato food orders this Republic Day. (Image Source: Paytm)

Paytm, one of the most popular payment gateway platforms in India, today announced a special Republic Day offer. The new offer lets users earn cashback up to Rs 100 if they order food from Zomato and pay using Paytm UPI.

How to use Paytm Republic Day cashback offer?

The offer is valid only if the minimum order value on Zomato is more than Rs 159. It can be used three times by one user. If you are interested in the offer, use the PAYTMREPUBLIC promo code in the coupon section of the Zomato app.

When making payment, choose the Paytm UPI option. When the order is successfully placed, you will receive the cashback directly in your bank account. Since the Paytm offer uses a Zomato promo code, it cannot be clubbed with any other discounts Zomato has to offer.

Paytm is also offering up to Rs 1,200 cashback on flight tickets as part of its Republic Day offer. Users will get flat eight per cent off on flight ticket bookings if they use the code FLYREPUBLIC.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

Recently, Paytm introduced a new feature that lets users send and receive money from any mobile number associated with a UPI ID irrespective of the platform.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 12:03 IST
Next Story

Made-in-India battle royale game Indus gameplay trailer here, pre-registrations open

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close