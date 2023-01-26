Paytm Republic Day offer: Upto Rs 100 cashback on Zomato food orders

Paytm, one of the most popular payment gateway platforms in India, today announced a special Republic Day offer. The new offer lets users earn cashback up to Rs 100 if they order food from Zomato and pay using Paytm UPI.

How to use Paytm Republic Day cashback offer?

The offer is valid only if the minimum order value on Zomato is more than Rs 159. It can be used three times by one user. If you are interested in the offer, use the PAYTMREPUBLIC promo code in the coupon section of the Zomato app.

When making payment, choose the Paytm UPI option. When the order is successfully placed, you will receive the cashback directly in your bank account. Since the Paytm offer uses a Zomato promo code, it cannot be clubbed with any other discounts Zomato has to offer.

Paytm is also offering up to Rs 1,200 cashback on flight tickets as part of its Republic Day offer. Users will get flat eight per cent off on flight ticket bookings if they use the code FLYREPUBLIC.

Recently, Paytm introduced a new feature that lets users send and receive money from any mobile number associated with a UPI ID irrespective of the platform.