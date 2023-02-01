scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in push to trim costs

PayPal’s stock has been battered by the slowdown in growth in payments volume on its platform after the pandemic began to recede.

Paypal | Paypal layoff | Paypal job cutsPaypal has vowed to reduce expenses through job cuts and the shuttering of offices across the country. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
Listen to this article
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in push to trim costs
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

PayPal Holdings Inc. said it will cut 2,000 staffers as it contends with a macroeconomic slowdown that’s weighed on the firm’s business in recent quarters.

The cuts, which will affect about 7% of employees, will take place in the coming weeks, Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman told employees in a memo.

“While we have made substantial progress in right-sizing our cost structure, and focused our resources on our core strategic priorities, we have more work to do,” Schulman said.

Also Read |Despite layoffs, number of direct jobs created by Indian startups rose 36% in 2022

PayPal’s stock has been battered by the slowdown in growth in payments volume on its platform after the pandemic began to recede. In response, the company has vowed to reduce expenses — including through job cuts and the shuttering of offices across the country.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...
Risks to growth: Entrenched inflation and depreciating rupee
Risks to growth: Entrenched inflation and depreciating rupee

Those moves should have helped the company notch $900 million in savings last year and at least an additional $1.3 billion in 2023, Schulman has said. The 65-year-old CEO has been vocal about his plans to improve his firm’s operating leverage — or the ability to grow revenue faster than expenses.

PayPal shares jumped 1.9% to $81.14 at 3:55 p.m. in New York. The stock has climbed 14% this year, outpacing the 9% advance of the S&P 500 Information Technology Index.

Also Read |How tech firms misread pandemic demand & left workers out in cold

PayPal — like many other so-called pandemic darlings  — saw headcount swell when the virus forced governments around the world to issue lockdown orders, spurring consumers to do more shopping online. Now, as those orders have lifted and supply chains remain under pressure, consumers have returned to in store shopping in droves.

Advertisement

PayPal is expected to report that payments volume on its many platforms climbed to $1.4 trillion last year, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. While that’s a 9.6% increase from a year earlier, that would still mark the lowest level of growth in the firm’s history as a public company, the data show.

“Over the past year, we made significant progress in strengthening and reshaping our company to address the challenging macro-economic environment while continuing to invest to meet our customers’ needs,” Schulman said. “We must continue to change as our world, our customers, and our competitive landscape evolve.”

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 09:37 IST
Next Story

EA to shut down Apex Legends Mobile in May; here’s why

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | We explain what Nirmala Sitharaman announces today as she speaks
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close