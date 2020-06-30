Vu Cinema TV becomes the fastest selling TV brand on Amazon and Flipkart during lockdown

Constant Innovation becomes Vu’s prime driver for sales Constant Innovation becomes Vu’s prime driver for sales

Vu Televisions launched the Vu Cinema Smart TV on Flipkart during the lockdown, and both 32” and 43” variants of the product were sold out within 24 hours of its launch. There is a high demand from consumers for the brand’s 4K inspired features such as 40W soundbar and voice activated remote. Undoubtedly, the consumption pattern of television sets has changed aggressively in the last few months. Apart from watching television shows, people are now using their large television screens for gaming, workout and for even enhancing their productivity.

Vu Televisions had launched these TVs starting Rs. 12,999 and reached a wider audience by supplying to over 10,000 pin codes. Commenting on the demand for the brand’s products, Chairman and CEO of Vu Televisions Devita Saraf said “The Vu Cinema TV is the most top- of-the-line smart TV in the market and users have given an all-time high rating of 4.7/5 to this product range. In spite of our prices being 8%-10% more expensive than other premium TV brands, we were surprised to see overwhelming sales for this product range. This can be attributed to customers seeing our products as value for money due to better quality and service along with easy to use 4K type features. We pioneered smart TVs in May 2016 and were the first to launch Android TVs in March 2018. We have sold over 15 lakh smart TVs until now and our Vu Cinema TV is the most feature packed and highest quality smart TV in the country.”

Vu Televisions has taken an aggressive approach with its product launches in 2020, with 6 successful products being launched since January in its 4K and Smart range. With two digital launches during the lockdown, the brand certainly opened itself to rave reviews from tech bloggers and other industry experts across the web. The lockdown has also changed the status quo for the TV industry with consumers now willing to prioritize brands who offer direct consumer service and promise durability as opposed to low cost TVs that have been flooding the Indian markets in the past few years. The change in consumer demand has also added new age brands in the Indian marketplace with Vu being the fastest and selling TV brand on Amazon and Flipkart in June 2020. Vu Televisions has not commented on any upcoming launches yet but the brand continues to focus on innovation which has become Vu’s prime driver for sales.

