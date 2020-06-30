OPPO Find X2- A pinnacle of speed and performance, Uncover The #TrueFlagshipExperience

OPPO Find X2 for top-of-the-class battery life, enviable features, and unmatched technology OPPO Find X2 for top-of-the-class battery life, enviable features, and unmatched technology

As we prepare ourselves for the new way of doing things during this lockdown, the need for excellent smartphone technology is stressed more than ever. The pandemic has led to the emergence of a new breed of digital learners who are adopting technology for almost everything, right from learning and accessing content to buying groceries online. To accomplish all these myriad tasks, we now need a companion that lasts that never runs out of energy. And OPPO has just the perfect powerhouse for all of us.

After making huge strides in the Indian smartphone industry with trend-setting devices, OPPO is bringing its latest OPPO Find X2, a device that reinforces the brands commitment to offering the best innovations. With the world’s first commercialized 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology, the devices in this flagship series are certainly a pinnacle of speed and performance, two qualities that weigh heavily on the success of smartphones in the years that follow.

Unveiled on June 17, the OPPO Find X2 is one powerhouse that you’ve been looking for. The OPPO Find X2 stand up tall to the tough competition with their top-of-the-class battery life, enviable features and unmatched technology. Let’s take a deeper look.

Stellar battery and industry-leading charging technology

The need for having a stellar battery backup has gone particularly high with constant innovation in smartphones. Surprisingly, a specification that most of us forget about while making a purchase has a crucial role to play in enhancing our smartphone experience. OPPO, with its most recent innovation has provided users with yet another proof of its capabilities in the battery and charging tech department. As a pioneer of introducing crucial charging technology to the world – first with the VOOC and now the updated SuperVOOC – OPPO has always gone a step ahead in delivering a #TrueFlagshipExperience. Even in the Find X2, it offers an easy and fast-charging mechanism that is much needed in current times. The OPPO Find X2 packs a massive battery of 4200mAh, which supports an industry-leading charging feature that can charge the phone from 0 to 100 percent in flat 38 minutes! Isn’t it simply Wow-some!

On top of it the smartphone has a safe charging certification from TÜV Rheinland which ensures no heating of phone even when you are playing your favorite game while charging your device. With the fastest charging technology in the industry, you can now hop back to your favourite shows and mobile games in no time. In addition, connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Premium performance

OPPO has always been revolutionising consumer experience with top-class performance and this time is no different. The smartphone features the latest Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform processor paired with upto 12GB RAM and up to 256 GB of external storage. These powerful features make this device not just a great performer today, but also equips it ably for the future. With the advent of 5G technology, and its steady adoption across the world, OPPO has already felt the pulse of consumer needs, and delivered a phone that will keep users up to date. Plus, with a 5G optimised phone, OPPO has made it extremely easy for people travelling abroad to stay connected over high-speed networks, no matter where they are. The smartphone runs on the latest OS ColorOS 7.1, which is based on Android 10. The phone has also emerged as a top performing handset on Antutu benchmark in both April and May, being listed in the top 10 “Best Flagship Performance” smartphones.

Impeccable designs and an enviable camera

From winning global accolades for OPPO’s first full HD 1080 screen in Find 5 to the brand’s first 2k screen in Find 7, OPPO has always managed to outperform with its revolutionary firsts in the industry. OPPO now brings its most colorful and powerful screen till date with the launch of Find X2 Series. OPPO Find X2 features a 6.7-inch OLED curved screen with 120 Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen with a professional-grade display. The display on the Find X2 is exquisite has been awarded A+ rating by DisplayMate with an Eye Comfort certification from TÜV Rheinland making it the #PerfectScreenOf2020. Speaking of the overall appearance, the handset wears a plain and elegant look with non-garish colors. The OPPO Find X2 comes with ceramic and glass back in Black and Ocean colors, which makes the overall design extremely lightweight, and offers a comfortable aesthetic experience.

As for the camera, we all know that the clearer a picture on your phone, greater are your chances to relive that exact moment. With an ultra-vision triple rear camera setup in the OPPO Find X2, you will get a chance to uncover the ultimate! That’s because the Find X2 sports a 48MP primary IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, OIS + EIS, a 12MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with IMX708 sensor, 3cm macro, a 13MP telephoto camera with 5x hybrid optical zoom, and up to 20x digital zoom, and a 32MP selfie camera with IMX 616 sensor. All of these features come together to offer the ultimate imaging experience to users.

OPPO Find X2- The next best in 2020!

The Find x2 is one of the best innovations of OPPO by far, providing a #TrueFlagshipExperience at a price tag of just Rs. 64,999 on Amazon. With a charging support that beats the best in the industry, it seems like the brand will never rest on its laurels. The pursuit for industry firsts has become a mainstay for OPPO and this series represents how. So, if you’re looking for the next best flagship in 2020 that fully delivers on its promise of providing the best-in-class speed and performance book your purchase now!

