First Impressions: Feel the power of a touch with OPPO’s sleekest smartphone, the F17 Pro

Smart device brand OPPO has a flair for bringing out world-class innovations with every launch. Not just that, the brand has been also constantly lauded for packing in top-notch specifications in aesthetically pleasing devices. Now, with the release of its latest OPPO F17 Pro, it seems like the company is going to roll out yet another remarkable smartphone that guarantees perfection in almost every aspect.

From the looks of it, the OPPO F17 Pro is surely a phone you can flaunt – it combines good looks and engineering to create a sleek, ultra-thin and lightweight design with a shiny matte texture, and features AI–powered portrait photography. Whether you’re an avid gamer or simply want to be able to order a cab on extremely low battery, this is the phone that lets you do it all at superfast speed, while redefining fashionable technology.

Check out our first impressions of this latest OPPO device that looks all set to dominate the smartphone landscape this year.

The unique design elements that will blow you away

We’ve witnessed OPPO’s design marvels in a lot of its earlier phones. And if you are even the slightest bit familiar with OPPO’s brand philosophy, you know that they are very particular about their handsets excelling in the design department. With this upcoming OPPO device, it seems like the brand is firing up its engine of innovation to provide users with a note-worthy device.

Weighing merely 164gm and measuring a slim 7.48 mm, the OPPO F17 Pro fits easily into your pocket, while the rounded edges ensure a comfortable grip. And OPPO solves the problem of sharp grip that comes with most thin phones by introducing an industry-first 220° rounded edge design technique – an engineering marvel that balances a thin side appearance while also offering a comfortable grip in hand. The 6.4-inch FHD + AMOLED screen also has an all-day eye care feature to prevent any strain from constant use.

Moreover, as with most OPPO devices, design innovation on the F17 Pro comes in unexpected places. One such example is the rich shiny matte finish of the phone, which treats you to varied colours as it reflects light under different angles, thanks to the fingerprint-resistant finish that uses a new optical coating technique. A Magic Blue may give a hint of purple at a certain angle, while Metallic White may turn unexpectedly from pure white to a soft pink, making the user experience infinitely joyful.

A possible game-changer for today’s generation

OPPO has clearly designed this device to keep pace with fast lifestyles. The F17 Pro keeps going for five hours of talktime on just a five-minute charge, thanks to its 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charging technology. Its Super Power Saving Mode and AI Night Charging also allow users to maximise battery power. Using its In Display Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 technology, you can rapidly unlock the screen in a mere 0.3 seconds. Could it get any faster or smoother?

This smooth user experience is enhanced with ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10, together with an Anti-Lag Algorithm and Air Gestures. The innovative feature allows you to answer calls or even navigate social media with gestures, without touching the phone, which is particularly helpful if your hand is wet, for instance. You can do this from as far as 20-50 centimeters away, activating it by lifting your hand upwards.

All the nice things about its camera setup

OPPO’s camera prowess has always given it a distinct edge over its peers. Over the years, it has armed its phones with an enviable and versatile camera technology, which keeps evolving to suit the dynamic needs of the Indian market.

Even with the OPPO F17 Pro, taking photographs is a joy to experience. With a splendid, never-seen-before six AI portrait cameras that ensure sharp and clear pictures, OPPO has taken the smartphone photography game a notch higher. It is powered by a 48MP primary sensor, along with an 8MP wide angle camera, and two 2MP mono sensors. On top of that, the front dual depth cameras (16MP + 2MP) complete the entire setup of this power-packed smartphone camera.

Not just that, with features such as AI Super Night Portrait, AI Night Flare Portrait and Dual Lens Bokeh, the phone converts all your selfies into creative, dazzling, nighttime masterpieces that you can flaunt in style. For all Indian beauties out there, OPPO has also added AI Beautification 2.0, that is especially customized for Indian beauty preferences. How cool is that!

This cutting-edge engineering also comes into play with its uniquely small front cameras, at a diameter of only 3.7mm, leaving a lot more free space for the high resolution screen. The immersive viewing experience is heightened by the bright images which are visible even under direct sunlight, thanks to the FHD+ Super AMOLED display.

Features that warrant the smoothest smartphone experience

There are tons of value-adds to explore once you get your hands on the phone. Users get access to fabulous wallpapers through the Artist Wallpaper Project showcasing works of several international artists. To save your eyes from strain, you can turn on the Dark Mode, which accompanied with the Eye Care Mode, claims to reduce power consumption by 38 percent. Meanwhile, the DocVault feature allows users to store important documents such as their national identity card and driving licence on the phone.

In addition, OPPO is also creating a holistic ecosystem of smart devices, as evidenced by its latest OPPO Enco W51 True Wireless Headphones, that are already creating a wave of superb offering in the industry.

The headphones offer ultra-clear noise cancellation, making it the perfect pair for any OPPO smartphone. In fact, did you know that OPPO Enco W51 currently offers the most powerful noise reduction technology in its price segment? All thanks to its Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation feature. And that’s not all. The headphones offer 24 hours of music playback, are IP54 certified dust and water resistant, have a Binaural Low-Latency Bluetooth® Transmission, and a triple-mic noise reduction feature as well. Now who wouldn’t want all of these extraordinary features at their disposal?

Work or play, the F17 Pro is a tireless companion that is up for any challenge, whether it’s surfing for hours on low battery or turning out portrait masterpieces even under low light. All in all, the OPPO F17 Pro looks very promising, and is going to equip you with the most innovative technology that lets you effortlessly flaunt your life, and always stay one step ahead of everyone.

The OPPO F17 Pro is priced at Rs 22990, while the OPPO Enco W51 comes with a price tag of Rs 4,999 only. Both the devices were launched today in a first ever flauntastic online music event. Click here to watch the event if you missed to watch it. The OPPO F17 Pro and will be available across offline stores, Amazon and other leading online platforms.

