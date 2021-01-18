scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 18, 2021
Must Read

Parler’s website is back online, but app still not in stores

U.S. right-wing social media users have flocked to Parler, along with other apps such as Telegram and Gab, citing the more aggressive policing of political comments on mainstream platforms such as Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc, which intensified after the Capitol riot.

By: Reuters | New York | Updated: January 18, 2021 9:12:44 am
Parler appA little over a week ago, Apple Inc suspended the Parler from its App Store, shortly after Alphabet-owned Google banned it from Google Play. (Photo/Bloomberg)

The chief executive of social media platform Parler, popular with American right-wing users but which virtually vanished after the U.S. Capitol riot, posted a brief message on the company’s website.

Parler’s app, however, remains offline. “Hello world, is this thing on?,” Matze asked in a message dated Saturday, posted above a note from the company saying the platform would be restored after challenges were resolved. A little over a week ago, Apple Inc suspended the Parler from its App Store, shortly after Alphabet-owned Google banned it from Google Play.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The app is still unavailable for download on both platforms. Amazon.com Inc then suspended Parler from its web hosting service, effectively taking the site offline unless it can find a new company to host its services.

U.S. right-wing social media users have flocked to Parler, along with other apps such as Telegram and social site Gab, citing the more aggressive policing of political comments on mainstream platforms such as Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc, which intensified after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Vivo Y12s, vivo phone, Belkin wireless earbuds, Belkin Soundform Freedom TWS Earbuds, Belkin Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand, belkin wireless stand, itel Vision 1 Pro, Thomson Path Android TVs, Mivi Collar 2, wireless earphones, wireless earbuds, Thomson tv, Android TV
Tech launches of the week: Vivo Y12s, Thomson Android TV, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 18: Latest News

Advertisement