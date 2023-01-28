Oppo Reno 8T 5G live video leaked: Here’s everything we know about the device

Oppo’s Reno series is one of the more popular offerings of the brand, especially so in India, because it aims to provide a premium, almost flagship-level experience without breaking the bank. While the series has so far stuck with a yearly cycle that sees a Pro and a non-Pro model launch together, the Reno 8T seems to signal a new pattern.

So far, extensive leaks have pointed toward the existence of a 4G variant of the Reno 8T. But a recent Twitter post by a tipster showcased a Reno 8T 5G while also revealing its specs. The phone’s even got a potential release date and price, courtesy of another tipster, Abhishek Agarwal. Just about everything about the upcoming device is known now, so we thought it’d be a good idea to piece together everything on the internet and come up with a bigger picture.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G design

The Oppo Reno 8T seems to have gone through a major glow-up in terms of design when compared to its predecessor, the Reno 8. Where the Reno 8 had a flat display with a large chin, the Reno 8T has nearly no chin, complemented by a slightly curved display. The frame still looks plastic though, owing to the lack of antenna lines. The phone also ditches the ginormous camera module of its predecessor for a more unostentatious split camera unit. The video shows the phone in black, characterised by a sparkly finish.

OPPO Reno8 T 5G Indian🇮🇳 variant hands-on video & specs -6.7″, Curved OLED, FHD+, 120Hz, 10-bit

-Snapdragon 695

-108MP + 2MP Portrait

-16MP Selfie

-4800mAh, 67W

-In display FPS, No 3.5mm jack

-Android 13, ColorOS 13 -8GB+256GB: ₹30k – ₹32k (expected) pic.twitter.com/9MtMenNpSV — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) January 25, 2023

Oppo Reno 8T 5G specs

The video by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore came bundled with all the information you’d need about the Reno 8T 5G. The phone features a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with an FHD+ display. The refresh rate maxes out at 120Hz and the display also supports 10-bit colours, which translates to more vibrancy.

Under the hood is the Snapdragon 695 — a mid-range 6nm 8-core chipset that was announced in October 2021. It has 2 cores Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1700 MHz. Graphics will be handled by the integrated Adreno 619 GPU.

The video shows three lenses at the rear but details about only two of them are at hand. The primary sensor is a 108MP unit, assisted by a 2MP sensor for portraits. The selfie camera has a 16MP sensor.

The battery is sized 4,800mAh with support for 67W fast charging. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack, but there is an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone will boot into ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box, which is Oppo’s latest and greatest.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G price and release date

Exclusive

Oppo Reno 8T first sale 7 February, 2023.

Price : 29,990 LOL Snapdragon 695 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 27, 2023

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G will become generally available from February 7, 2023, for a starting price of Rs 29,990, according to tipster Abhishek Agarwal. That may seem high for a Snapdragon 695 device, so it appears Oppo’s strategy with this one is targeting people who value design over performance.