Oppo launches A78 5G in India: Check price, specs and other details

Oppo recently announced the launch of A78, a mid-range phone that offers 5G connectivity. The phone will go on sale on Amazon India and Oppo’s own website from January 18. Here’s a closer look at the specifications and features.

Oppo A78 5G: Price in India, sale date

The OPPO A78 5G (8GB RAM+128GB storage) will be available in India from January 18, 2023, at retail outlets, OPPO E-Store, and Amazon for Rs 18,999. Customers can avail of up to 10 per cent cashback and six months EMI from ICICI, SBI, Bank of Baroda, IDFC, ONECARD, and AU FINANCE, according to the company.

Oppo says the phone is compatible with all Indian service providers, including Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel (on SA and NSA networks).

Oppo A78 5G: Specifications, features

The Oppo A78 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is based on TSMC’s 7nm process and comes in only one storage+RAM variant, which is 8GB +128GB. The phone has a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB of memory as well, and Oppo will let users increase the RAM virtually by another 8GB.

The phone has a 6.56-inch LCD display with a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. It also comes with an all-day AI Eye comfort feature to prevent eye fatigue. The Oppo A78 has a rear dual camera setup that comprises a 50MP primary camera backed by a 2MP depth sensor, whereas the front of the phone houses an 8MP shooter.

The Oppo A78 5G also comes with dual stereo speakers and an ‘ultra volume mode’ that lets users further turn up the speaker volume. Weighing just 188 grams, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with Oppo claiming a full charge in 60 minutes. The new Oppo phone is available in two colours – blue and black. The phone also comes with a Super Night Standby algorithm to analyse a user’s sleep patterns to lower power consumption to only 2% during the night, claims the company.

The A78 5G runs on ColorOS 13 — based on Android 13. Oppo’s latest version of ColorOS brings in several new features like a dedicated meeting assistant, multi-screen connect, improvements to the stock ColorOS launcher and a new Dynamic Computing Engine, which helps improve battery life, keeps the user interface lag-free and lets users keep more apps open in the background.