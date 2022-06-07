AFib History: The one WWDC announcement closest to my heart

Of the slew of announcements Apple made at the WWDC keynote on Monday, there is one I think can change, and also save, lives. That is the atrial fibrillation, or AFib, history feature coming to the Apple Watch.

For a few years now, Apple has been able to warn users of what it thought was a sign of AFib, especially after running an ECG. Now, the new feature will tell Apple Watch users how frequently their heart shows these potentially life-threatening signs over an extended period of time.

Another small feature called medications will now remind users of their daily medications throughout the day.

The FDA-cleared feature will have to be manually switched on if you have been diagnosed in the first case. Once this is done, the Apple Watch will show what percentage of time is under AFib conditions and show when this is happening during the day.

This can go a great way in helping medical professionals find the best treatment for you and even suggest lifestyle corrections to reduce long-term impact. The Watch will also be able to juxtapose this data with lifestyle changes like sleep, exercise, and even alcohol consumption. All this data will be easily shareable with your doctor in PDF format. AFib is one of the leading causes of stroke if left untreated.

Keeping an eye on cardiovascular health, the Apple Watch will also offer Cardio Recovery now. This means the Watch will be able to give estimates of Cardio Recovery after an Outdoor Walk, Run, or Hiking workout, “even when the workout does not reach peak intensity”.

As someone who has been struggling to keep his cardio health up with all the pandemic-induced lockdowns, I think these new features are important to help us stay on top of our heart health these days.

Also, another small feature called medications will now remind me of my daily medications and injections throughout the day. This app has been created with the ability to alert users if any of their medicines do not go well together.