WWDC 2019: Why Apple’s iOS and macOS worlds could converge more

For the past couple of years, Apple has clearly been moving towards a world where their computer and mobile apps are more universal across both platforms. Over time iPhones and iPads have started adding more computer-like multi-tasking, while the MacBook family started adding more mobile apps.

Advertising

At WWDC, which kickstarts in San Jose, it won’t be a surprise to see Apple push more integration of the two streams as it brings them closer together by making Macs more mobile and mobile more powerful.

But what can you expect this time? Well, I don’t usually hazard a guess on what Apple is up to, though of late it has become easier to take a shot at this. Anyway, it is expected that iPads, at least the top-end ones, will start becoming compatible with mouse operations.

Read more: Apple’s WWDC 2019: iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6, new Mac Pro expected

Advertising

This will open up a whole new set of use cases for devices like the iPad Pro, which are already powerful enough to run software like Adobe Photoshop. Access to mouse controls will give it the kind of precision inputs touch, or even the Apple Pencil, cannot.

There is expectation that more multi-tasking features will also make it to the iPad, making it more attractive for users like me who are slowly shifting away from say a MacBook Air to a iPad Pro as there is not much to differentiate the two in terms of sheer processing power. One report suggests, Apple will let the iPad be a second screen for Mac users, which is certainly a feature to look forward to.

On the macOS side, after the introduction of iOS apps like News and Stocks, last time, we can expect more at WWDC 2019. At the annual developer conference, Apple could give more insight into what some call Project Marzipan, Cupertino’s bid to help port more iOS apps to the Mac environment.

While Apple is ahead of competition in terms of software continuity — for instance by letting users take a phone call on the MacBook or continue reading an article on a different device than the one on which you started it — it could be gradually moving up the value chain for multi-device users within its ecosystem.

Read more: Apple’s WWDC 2019 keynote event today: How to watch on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more

But again its tough to take a call on what exactly Apple could announce on this front. But don’t be surprised if the Podcast and Books apps end up on your Mac after the event. There could be other Apple apps that also make the cut, maybe even a few popular third-party ones, given that Apple had announced this last year itself.

This is what Microsoft wanted to do when it announced Windows 8 many years ago with its mobile-like Metro tiles. Apple has not jumped the gun, and taking its time with then rollout is helping it ensure it does a good job.

Ultimately, the goal would be to have one operating system for all devices. That would be the ultimate user experience too.

Disclaimer: The writer will be in San Jose on the invite of Apple