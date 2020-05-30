This is what the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 sounds like

If you have never owned a pair of truly wireless earbuds, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 can be a good buy. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) If you have never owned a pair of truly wireless earbuds, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 can be a good buy. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Ever since the nationwide lockdown has come into effect, I have seen a lot of people in my colony attending calls using their Apple AirPods. I see them every day, around the same time, walking on their terrace, AirPods hanging from the ears. These white earbuds are extremely popular because they are so good. But they are pricey too. Enter Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, a pair of truly wireless earbuds from Xiaomi. While they bear an uncanny resemblance to the AirPods, the earbuds sound great and are light on the pocket. After using the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 for the past week, here’s what I think.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India: Rs 4,499

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Fit and finish

From the design point of view, there is nothing special about the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. They look just like AirPods barring a minor design change. They have a similar earpiece as the AirPods do, except the stem is on the thicker side. The new buds come in a white colour option along with a matching plastic case. By the way, both the buds and the charging case have a matte finish making them less prone to scratches.

The buds are lightweight, and although Xiaomi claims they weigh just 4.5 grams, they felt heavier than the AirPods. Anyway, the buds fit just fine in my ears. I have never experienced them falling out even while I was doing Yoga or strolling on the terrace; they have stayed in my ears.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Case and pairing

The case is slightly different from that of the AirPods. It is not only bigger but also has sharp edges. Just open the top-flap and keep the buds back in the case. You can also find magnets present on the bottom of each of the buds. This allows them to stay secure when tucked away inside of the charging case.

When the case is flipped open, a white light flashes. There’s a button on the side so you can pair or re-pair them. I had no trouble pairing the buds with my iPhone. Pairing Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 with a select few Xiaomi smartphones is way easier. As I found while pairing the buds with the Mi 10, you only need to turn on the Bluetooth on your phone, open the case and the buds automatically recognise the device. The only feature that is missing from the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is that the case does not support wireless charging. Although wireless charging is not a must-have feature, there are truly wireless earbuds in this segment that do offer such wireless charging

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Sound quality

I am not getting into the technical aspects of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, as they hardly matter to average users. I believe you are more interested in how they sound. Well, I listened to everything from Prince to Kanye West to Dua Lipa to Lizzo and even loud Punjabi tracks. The sound quality is noticeably better than other truly wireless earbuds prices in the same segment. The base is clearer and louder, which I think is the biggest issue with affordable wireless earbuds. Having said that, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 aren’t comparable to expensive options like the AirPods or Galaxy Buds in terms of audio quality. Still, I am happy that at least now there’s a pair of truly wireless earbuds with excellent sound quality in the budget segment. But my only issue with these buds is the lack of app support. There is no way I can customise sound or EQ settings.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Microphone and controls

Attending Zoom or regular calls wasn’t an issue on the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. In fact, calls were clear. I didn’t hear anyone complaining that my voice was breaking while on a call. The connection between my iPhone 11 and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 was solid, too.

Interacting with the buds is easy. Double-tapping on the right earbud play/pauses the music that you are currently listening to, and double-tap on the left earbud prompts the voice assistant on the phone. Just take off your buds and your music will be paused automatically. The buds can’t do volume adjustments, something I wish Xiaomi had considered while designing the product.

The battery life is also great. The case charges in roughly an hour via USB-C and will charge the buds three times. You’ll get around four hours of constant playback with or a total of 14 hours using the case. You’ll probably get close to that – at least, that’s what I’ve observed in my testing.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Should you buy?

Before I started using the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, I wasn’t sure about many things. For someone who has an affinity for Sony or Sennheiser when it comes to headphones, I was quite impressed by how Xiaomi’s truly wireless earbuds performed. They offer a lot for the money and that’s what Xiaomi stands for. That said, the earbuds aren’t perfect. While they do come with IPX4 water-resistant rating, excellent sound quality, and decent battery life, features like wireless charging are missing. While I was not expecting Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 to have noise cancellation at this price point, at least the design could have been different. If you have never owned a pair of truly wireless earbuds, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 can be a good buy.

