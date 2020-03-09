The Xiaomi blog: Redmi Note 9 Pro is coming, but what should we expect?

Redmi Note 9 Pro is coming, but is there a special ‘Pro Max’ along with way as well? Redmi Note 9 Pro is coming, but is there a special ‘Pro Max’ along with way as well?

Xiaomi is gearing up for its first big launch launch of 2020 for the India market: The Redmi Note 9 series. The Redmi Note series is one of the most important for Xiaomi, and one that has helped cement the company’s success in the Indian market. In 2018 and 2019, Xiaomi launched see two version of the Redmi Note series, in a span of six months, and it could continue the trend this year as well, given this has served the company well.

Thanks to the Coronavirus outbreak and risks associated with a large gathering, the Redmi Note 9 series is getting a ‘virtual’ launch only, via a livestream on March 12. And no, it is not the only tech event to get cancelled recently.

Typically, there is a regular Redmi Note and Pro variant that launches along with it. With the Redmi Note 9, some are suggesting a Note 9 Pro Max model might be on the way as well. There’s also talk of a Redmi 9 and a Redmi Note 9, which would mean a total of four phones at the event.

All eyes will be on the Redmi Note 9 Pro and this ‘Max’ version of the phone. So what exactly will be the differentiating factor when it comes to the regular Note 9 Pro and this ‘Max’ version? When the Redmi Note 5 Pro was introduced, the difference compared to the regular Note 5 was the camera. So it won’t be surprising if Xiaomi continues with this trend and gives the camera on the Max variant a bump.

In fact, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max could sport a 108MP camera at the back, according to leaks. Xiaomi has been going on for a while about how they will bring a 108MP phone to India. Could it be the cheapest phone to offer a 108MP camera in the market? One expected that the 108MP camera would appear on a ‘Mi’ branded phone, but then Xiaomi might just surprise us all on March 12 when it launches the Redmi Note 9 series.

Regarding the Redmi Note 9 Pro, we know that it has four cameras thanks to all the teasers, but it looks like this one will have a 48MP main camera, according to leaks. The previous Redmi Note 8 Pro had a 64MP camera, and this might appear to be a downgrade to some folks. Unless Xiaomi’s ‘real’ Pro, this time is actually ‘the Pro Max’ and gets the camera upgraded to 108MP.

Another feature which we are expecting is the support for NaVIC, India’s own version of GPS. Xiaomi was the first company to announce that it had been working on supporting this back in October 2019. The NaVIC support also means the Redmi Note 9 Pro will likely run the Snapdragon 720G processor, which has support for the feature. But we will have to wait and watch the event for the confirmation.

More than the features though, the price of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and its other Max variant is what everyone will really be eyeing. With the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi push the price a little to Rs 14,999, instead of the Rs 13,999 it was charging for the 7 Pro. The higher storage and RAM version started at Rs 17,999 instead of Rs 16,999. And the regular Note 8 continued to start at the optimal price of Rs 9,999.

If there is a Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in the picture, this might be priced even higher? Closer to Rs 20,000, while Xiaomi keeps the Redmi Note 9 Pro more affordable at under Rs 15,000. This will be the part that everyone will be closely watching on March 12.

