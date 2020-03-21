The Vivo Blog: Vivo V19 launch might be delayed… good

I think Vivo should reconsider for the health of its employees who will have to present the phone and its distributors who will have to sell the product. (Representational Image: Vivo V17 Pro) I think Vivo should reconsider for the health of its employees who will have to present the phone and its distributors who will have to sell the product. (Representational Image: Vivo V17 Pro)

Coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm, claiming hundreds of victims globally. Tech companies have as a result pushed back their online device launches or even cancelled events completely. Google just announced that it will not be holding its I/O 2020 developer’s conference, which was earlier scheduled to be an online-only event. Vivo recently tweeted that it will be launching its Vivo V19 smartphone in India on March 26, but there is a cloud of uncertainty on all events next week.

Here’s a look at Vivo V19’s predecessor

There is no confirmation as of now if the launch will be delayed or not, but according to a new report by 91Mobiles, the launch has already been delayed and will take place on April 3 now. This would make it a same-day launch as the Realme Narzo 10 series.

That the company has since then removed the launch tweet could be a hint in this direction. This should give the company a bit of a buffer.

The reason as to why Vivo has not have revealed a new launch date might be because it is still assessing the status of this pandemic. If it were to pass then it will go ahead with the event on April 3. Or else there could be a long wait ahead.

Also Read: Unpacking BBK group: How the company behind Oppo and Vivo dominated the market

Whatever Vivo decides to do, I would personally recommend that you stay safe at home practising social distancing. If you feel too bored while doing that here is a list of games that I recommend, you download on your phone and start playing while at home.

