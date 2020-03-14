The Vivo Blog: Vivo NEX 3s 5G, another good phone that will skip India?

The NEX 3s 5G leaves all that behind and seems to be more of a conventional flagship smartphone. The NEX 3s 5G leaves all that behind and seems to be more of a conventional flagship smartphone.

The Vivo NEX 3s 5G might be different from the earlier smartphones in the series and missing some of the innovations like the pop-up camera and dual-screen displays, but is certainly a more conventional flagship smartphone. This might be a good thing if Vivo is thinking of pushing the device to the mass market. It helps that the company has a concept lineup of devices called Apex, where it is showcasing its innovative side.

The Vivo NEX 3s 5G is not a pushover in any sense and can challenge any other Android flagship with its specs — the Snapdragon 865 processor, dual-band 5G connectivity, waterfall display among other things. At Chinese rates, the phone will cost Rs 53,000 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and around Rs Rs 56,200 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant. But for now the phone is limited to China only with no announcements of a global launch.

That might anyway be delayed because of the jolt coronavirus has dealt on China’s manufacturing ecosystem. Many factories and offices have been shut, with production and development taking place at an extremely slow pace.

The waterfall design display is not new and we have seen it on other devices like the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Though it looks gorgeous, it presents some new problems: accidental touches, software on-screen buttons that are buggy and overall fragility.

The NEX 3s 5G might not come to India, considering the NEX Dual Screen and the NEX 3 also did not launch here. However, for around Rs 50,000, it seems to be a good phone.

The pop-up camera mechanism might not be a bad idea like some reviewers tend to portray and will appeal some more than a punch-hole or notch that eats into the great display. Also, a lot of companies guarantee that the mechanism will last for at least three years, the average usage period for a phone before someone considers an upgrade.

The NEX 3s 5G might not come to India, considering the NEX Dual Screen and the NEX 3 also did not launch here. However, for around Rs 50,000, it seems to be a good phone. But playing in that price point also increases the competition from other brands like Apple, Samsung and more. All of which also have a bigger brand name and higher customer loyalty, due to the prestige they hold and the services they provide.

