The Vivo Blog: Getting ready to launch NEX 3 5G

Vivo has already showcased its Apex 2020 concept smartphone globally. It was one of the biggest reveals for the company in 2020.

Now the company is getting ready to launch its flagship smartphone, dubbed Vivo NEX 3 5G on March 10. To build up hype for the product it has started sharing official teasers for the phone on its social media platforms hinting at the device’s waterfall display, and the presence of the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The device might not make it to Indian shores, considering that the company did not bring its Vivo NEX Dual Screen to the country. But the original NEX was sold in India, so maybe vivo will bring this to the market. Guess it will be wait and watch for Indian consumers with the NEX 3.

Vivo Apex 2020 was an exciting phone with multiple new features, but don’t expect NEX to sport all those features.

According to the teasers, we will get to see a waterfall display similar to the one present on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. And Snapdragon 865 is literally powering every flagship smartphone there is in the market. The regular non-5G version of the Vivo NEX 3 also had a waterfall display.

The Vivo NEX Dual Screen was an exciting product as it brought a quirky feature, which was the front and back display. This one rather seems like a more mass-market smartphone with flagship-grade specifications aimed at competing with the Galaxy S20 series, Oppo Find X2 series and more.

We will have more details about the device when it launches on March 10.

After the Vivo NEX 3 5G, the company’s next 5G phone, dubbed the Vivo S6. According to a new leak on Weibo, Vivo S6 is expected to launch at the end of March. It will be the successor to the Vivo S5 launched back in November.

Revised Android 10 update timeline

Vivo had earlier in a Weibo post stated that its Android 10 based FunTouch OS 10 skin was delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, the software showed up on the latest smartphones from the brand. Thus hinting that the development was still happening, but might be at a slower pace.

The company has now revealed a revised update timeline, but only for the Chinese market. It is still to give a statement about the global markets.

The first model to get the public beta update of FunTouch OS 10 based on Android 10 is the NEX 3 on March 14. The company has stated that this rollout will happen only for the first 4,000 smartphones that are registered in the beta list.

Late March will see the update being made available to X27 and X27 Pro users. These will be followed by the NEX S, NEX A, NEX A with in-display fingerprint sensor, NEX Dual Display, S5, Z5, Z5i, Z5x, S1 and S1 Pro in April. The Z3, Z3i and the X23 will receive the update in June.

The Vivo NEX 3 5G and S6 do not seem like the only smartphones the company is gearing up to launch. It is also developing a new smartphone X50 lineup, which will include the Vivo X50, X50 Pro and the X50 Lite. All of these devices have shown up on multiple certification websites hinting at a close launch. The company has not revealed anything about these smartphones as of now

