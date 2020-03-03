Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 03, 2020
The Samsung Blog | Why Galaxy A series is shining in the best-selling smartphones list

Samsung's Galaxy A-series is targeted at someone who does not want to spend a premium on a flagship phone but still aspires to have a device with flagship-like specs

Written by Anuj Bhatia | New Delhi | Published: March 3, 2020 4:18:47 pm
I wouldn't deny that Samsung is under great pressure from its Chinese counterparts, but its strategy of selling its Galaxy A-series smartphones, at an even higher price is still working.

Samsung Galaxy smartphones have made it to the list of best-selling phones in the world a number of times. But this time around what’s different is that Samsung had three phones from the Galaxy A-series in the list of top-selling phone models for 2019, according to Counterpoint Research.

I for one never thought the Galaxy A50, A20 and A10 would join the list of best-selling smartphones. Maybe I misunderstood Samsung’s revamped strategy to push its Galaxy A-series as viable alternatives to similar offerings from Oppo and Vivo.

This probably explains why Samsung is suddenly seeing success in the mid-range segment in major markets, thanks to the Galaxy M-series and Galaxy A-series. If you observe closely, the Galaxy M-series is designed for the Indian market, while the Galaxy A-series is more popular in Europe. It’s a smart strategy to market two different series for different sets of users. And things are working in favour of Samsung.

In the case of the Galaxy M-series, Samsung is targeting those users who need a phone battery that will last a couple of days on a single charge, or folks who want a phone with a bright display. I recently reviewed the Galaxy M31, and I found the phone extremely capable for the price it sells for. You can read my in-depth review of the Galaxy M31 here.

Must read| How Coronavirus is disrupting Indian smartphone market

The Galaxy A-series, on the other hand, is targeted at someone who does not want to spend a premium on a flagship phone but still aspires to have a device with flagship-like specs. Just take a look at the recently released Galaxy A51. It might be a mid-range smartphone but still packs ‘flagship’ features.

I wouldn’t deny that Samsung is under great pressure from its Chinese counterparts, but its strategy of selling its Galaxy A-series smartphones, at an even higher price is still working. That says a lot about the company’s strategy, indicating that consumers are interested to pay slightly more for a product that offers more value. Yes, Samsung still sells high-end Galaxy S and Note series smartphones, costing over Rs 65,000. Both series are known for targeting consumers who want the best smartphone experience.

Must read| Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: Lite on pocket, but not on performance

The point I want to make is that the success of the Galaxy A-series is an important lesson for Samsung and the smartphone industry as a whole. Simply put, it indicates that many people aren’t willing to spend Rs 40,000 or Rs 50,000 for a new smartphone.

Must read|The Samsung Blog: Samsung didn't lie about the Galaxy Z Flip's glass display

Must read| I tried Motorola's Razr folding phone, and I have a warning for you

