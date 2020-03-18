The Realme Blog: Change of plans The Realme Blog: Change of plans

Realme had non-stop launches last year giving no time to breathe. By now it’s clear that there will be several launches this year as well but the game plan has definitely changed.

2019 was all about Realme phones. It was also last year that the company entered the premium smartphone segment with the Realme X2 Pro and surprisingly — I say surprisingly because until the launch of X2 Realme was known for its budget phones — did quite well in that space.

From affordable segment to the premium and now into the IoT space, Realme has indeed come a very long way. And all these things have happened within a span of just two years which is commendable.

When I spoke to Realme CEO Madhav Sheth post the launch of the Realme X50 Pro 5G last month, he had said this year will be exciting for the company as well as the consumers. Speaking to indianexpress.com Sheth said the company wants to solve consumer’s problems with its products. Realme TV is coming soon and it will be followed by various accessories such as wireless earbuds, soundbars, smartwatch, more smart TVs and of course more fitness bands.

What is even more commendable is Realme isn’t launching these products just for the sake of it or just to be there. I have used the Realme Earbuds for the longest time and at that aggressive price of Rs 3,999 it’s an incredible product even though the design is a mock-up of Apple AirPods. The audio quality is as good as it can get, in fact the sound stage is also pretty balanced. I have also used the Realme Band for quite some time and at the price point, the fitness band is also a great offering with lots of fitness features onboard.

The upcoming Realme smart TV will also come with several top-notch features Sheth had said. When asked whether its pricing will be as aggressive as the Mi TVs he said we will see lots of innovations on the TV and the price is yet to be decided. But Sheth did clarify that for Realme the price is the last factor and the company focuses first on the product.

Should Realme worry because Redmi Note 9 Pro is here?

Of late we have also seen the company try hands in the premium phone segment a lot. It was the first company to bring a 5G phone with Qualcomm’s flagship processor to India even though the spectrum isn’t ready in the country. Usually, it’s OnePlus that brings phones with the latest Snapdragon 800 series chip. Just this time Realme took the pole position.

Given the path Realme is following right now it is clear that its goal for this year is clearly to be everywhere including budget and premium phone segment, smart TV, audio, smartwatch and many more.

