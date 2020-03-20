The Oppo blog: Why YouTube is endorsing the Find X2 Pro

Oppo blog: The Oppo Find X2 Pro’s display is getting all the approval ratings. Oppo blog: The Oppo Find X2 Pro’s display is getting all the approval ratings.

When Oppo introduced its Find X2 Pro earlier this month, it made a lot of claims about the display. Now, the phone has got YouTube’s stamp of approval as a ‘Signature Device,’ and managed to score a very high rating of A+ according to DisplayMate’s testing.

What’s a ‘Signature Device’ you might ask? Well it is YouTube’s way of certifying a device ensures the best-viewing experience. The Signature Device tag means High Dynamic Range (HDR) videos, support for 360-degree immersive videos and fast video load times.

According to YouTube, in order to qualify, the phone needs to support “HDR, high frame rate, reliable DRM (Digital Rights Management) performance, 4K decoding, and use next generation video codecs”.

Right now, the Oppo Find X2 Pro sits on top of the list of these YouTube Signature Devices. More importantly, Oppo Find X2’s display has also got an A+ approval rating from DisplayMate, known for running scientific and objective tests around phone screens.

DisplayMate has gone on to call the Find X2 as a display that comes close to “textbook perfect calibration accuracy and performance”. Typically we have seen only the Samsung or Apple phones score so highly in these tests. The Oppo phone also has the highest peak brightness of 1300 nits, with lowest reflection rates. For perspective, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra had 1342 nits brightness in DisplayMate’s tests. So it appears Oppo has knocked it out of the park on the display side.

All of this makes the Oppo Find X2 Pro sound like a seriously impressive flagship. But for India users the question will be: When is Oppo Find X2 coming to India? It looks like the wait could be slightly longer as India will be in the second wave of countries where this flagship gets launched, according to a GSMArena report.

Given the specifications and features the company is touting, the price will likely be on the higher side. The original Find X launched in India at a price of Rs 59,990, which made it a competitor for the flagship Samsung, Apple phones. Now with the GST on mobiles being higher at 18 per cent compared to the earlier 12 per cent, we can expect the price to be higher.

The question is will the Oppo Find X2 Pro with a higher price tag be able to take on Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and even the upcoming Mi 10 Pro in India. The company actually did well in the premium segment with its Reno 2 series last year, but ultra-premium is where Apple and Samsung dominate. We will have to wait see till the Find X2 series makes its way to India.

